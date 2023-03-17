13 fun photos of the royals at Cheltenham Festival through the years The royal family love a day at the races

The royals are renowned for their love of equestrian sports, and many are regulars at the annual Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire.

The Princess Royal's daughter, Zara Tindall, is a director at the racecourse and has been wowing us with her outfits throughout the 2023 event. Take a look at more of Zara's racing looks in the clip below…

WATCH: Zara Tindall's racing style through the years

Meanwhile, Princess Anne opened the stand named in her honour in 2015 and the Queen Consort is an Honorary Member of the Jockey Club.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales haven't been seen at Cheltenham since 2013, they were regular guests in the years before their marriage.

Take a look through our gallery...

How cool do Mike and Zara look? The stylish couple pulled out all the stops for the 2023 Festival and put on a loved-up display.

This year marked the first time Camilla attended the Festival as Queen Consort. She appeared to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing her late mother-in-law's sparkling horse brooch.

A few years before she married Prince William, Kate showed off her Chelsea girl style in 2007 in a duck egg blue Katherine Hooker blazer with a midi skirt and a chocolate brown beret.

The late Queen Elizabeth and her granddaughter Zara had a day out at the festival in 2003, when Her Majesty wowed in a bold blue coat and hat.

Peter Phillips and his former wife, Autumn, were animated at the 2020 festival as they watched the races on Gold Cup Day. While the pair had announced their decision to divorce the previous month, Peter and Autumn put on a united front at the event.

Princess Diana wrapped up in a red coat for the festival in 1982, when she was pregnant with eldest son Prince William.

Royal sisters-in-law Autumn Phillips and Zara looked stylish on a girls' day out to Cheltenham in 2014.

Who can forget when Prince William and Kate rocked matching green tweed ensembles at Cheltenham in 2007? The royal girlfriend wore a co-ordinating skirt suit by Katherine Hooker with Chanel sunglasses.

Princess Anne and Zara enjoyed a mother-daughter day at Cheltenham in 2013. How chic do they look in their block coloured coats and sunglasses?

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised racegoers when they attended the 2013 meet, when Kate was pregnant with the couple's first child Prince George. She looked glowing in a blush pink Joseph coat with brown accessories and her Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings.

Zara and Mike made their debut at Cheltenham together in 2005. The couple were married in Edinburgh, Scotland in July 2011.

The Countess of Wessex got really excited by the racing when she attended in 2006.

