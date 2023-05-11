WATCH: Prince Harry makes Prince Archie giggle in unearthed family video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son Prince Archie's fourth birthday last Saturday, with Prince Harry making a swift return to the US, following King Charles's coronation.

While Harry and Meghan did not release any photographs of Archie to mark his special day, the couple shared plenty of cute home videos in their Netflix docuseries, which was released last December.

The Sussexes took an extended break from royal duties on Vancouver Island in Canada in late 2019, when Archie was just seven months old.

Footage from that time shows Archie's first experience of snow and an incredibly sweet father-son moment with Prince Harry, where the tot cannot stop giggling. Watch it here…

WATCH: Archie can't stop giggling at Prince Harry in cute family video

Meghan described the family's time in Canada as "peaceful," adding: "You could breathe for a minute."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back as senior royals in January 2020, with the pair carrying out their final engagements in March before permanently moving to North America.

© Netflix Archie sees snow for the first time on Vancouver Island

© Getty Archie was born on 6 May 2019 at London's Portland Hospital

© Netflix Archie and Harry share a sweet bond

The Sussexes lived temporarily at Tyler Perry's LA mansion, before purchasing their first family home in Montecito in July 2020.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The family of four made their first UK trip last June to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, which coincided with Lilibet's first birthday.

© Misan Harriman Princess Lilibet pictured on her first birthday

© Netflix Harry and Meghan celebrated Princess Lilibet's first birthday in the UK

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan threw a tea party for their daughter at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, with the couple sharing sweet footage of Archie as he helped his little sister to blow out her birthday candles in their Netflix documentary.

Earlier this year, and following Charles's accession to the throne last September, the Duke and Duchess confirmed they are now using Archie and Lilibet's royal titles as they announced that Lilibet had been christened at their Montecito home.

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, are automatically a prince and a princess and also now have an HRH style if they choose to use it.

Meghan, Archie and Lilibet did not join Harry in London for King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

© Getty Prince Harry was seated with his cousins at the coronation

© Getty Harry returned to the US shortly after the service

It's not known when the Duchess and her children will travel to the UK next, but the Duke is expected to fly to London in June to give evidence at a trial over allegations of unlawful information gathering against tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

