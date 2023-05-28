Sarah Ferguson's failed media company faces multi-million lawsuit – details

Prince Andrew's ex-wife could be facing a £19million lawsuit after the collapse of Gate Ventures

Sarah Ferguson is happily awaiting the birth of her third grandchild any day now, but over the weekend, Prince Andrew's wife was hit with reports that she could be facing a £19million lawsuit alongside eight other people after the collapse of Gate Ventures.

According to The Times, Sarah, 63, faces being sued by liquidators seeking to recoup millions lost by her failed media investment company, for which she was a director between 2017 and 2019.

The mother-of-two was a director of Gate Ventures, a publicly listed company that invested in start-up businesses and theatre shows, including West End productions of Sunset Boulevard and 42nd Street.

Eight other people, including Ofcom chairman Lord Grade, were directors during the period liquidators are examining.

The news comes just a week after Sarah responded to reports she and Prince Andrew face being evicted from the Windsor Home, Royal Lodge.

In a new interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV, she was asked about the reports.

There has been much speculation about Royal Lodge, following multiple reports that King Charles has told Andrew to vacate his 98-acre home of 20 years.

According to The Telegraph, Andrew has "no plans to move house", however. Instead, he intends to honour the terms of the lease he signed in 2003 which still has 55 more years to run.

It has been suggested that if the Duke did move from Royal Lodge, he would move to nearby Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And Sarah addressed the ongoing speculation last week.

Asked about reports that she and Andrew will be moving into the cottage, Sarah replied: “Don’t always believe what you read.”

Pushed further, she then added: “I don’t know. I take every day as it comes.”

One subject she was happy to talk about, however, was Princess Eugenie's pregnancy and her due date.

Asked about the baby and when the public might get their first glimpse, Sarah replied: “Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now.”

Sarah was also asked what she is like as a grandmother.

“Well, the thing is, is that I’ve written 48 children’s books and I’ve flown helicopters, Budgie, the helicopter, and Little Red. And so, I’m wanting to actually write a book about a football, now.

“Hence, I’m in the room with footballs and I’m going to write about a bouncy football. But anyway, I’m probably one of the best grannies ever. The best abuela ever because I think like a three-year-old.”

