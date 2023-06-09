Lady Louise is the spitting image of unexpected royal family member in unearthed photo

Lady Louise always steals the show when she is spotted at an exciting royal outing, but did you know that the 19-year-old is the spitting image of a very unexpected family member?

Mary, Princess Royal and Countess of Harewood, who was the aunt of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has an incredible likeness to the daughter of Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward, as you can see in the image below which dates back to around 1917.

Princess Mary looks just like Lady Louise

The Princess Royal, who was the daughter of King George V, was incredibly ahead of her time and achieved a slew of incredible things. During the First World War in 1914, she came up with the idea of sending every serving member of the armed forces a Christmas gift.

She was also the first daughter of a monarch who undertook rigorous training at Great Ormond Street, to become a pediatric nurse, and in 1956 she was made an honorary General in the British Army for her work with servicemen among a number of other incredible achievements.

© Photo: Getty Images Louise always steals the show

Whilst Lady Louise is yet to reveal her plans for the future, it's safe to say that royal fans can't wait to see what she decides to pursue. "I'd love to see Lady Louise working for the family if that's what she wants," one social media user said. "Her Uncle Charles needs to make Lady Louise a working royal.

She is poised, smart and elegant!" another agreed. "I hope Lady Louise and her brother decide to be working Royals after uni," a third wrote. Lady Louise has just completed her first year St. Andrews in Scotland where she is studying English, following in the footsteps of Prince William and Princess Kate who also attended the college.

© Epics Prince William and Princess Kate also attended St Andrews

Louise had a heartbreaking start to her university education as just two days after enrolling at the prestigious university in September last year, she learned her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had passed away.

It is understood Lady Louise rushed back to Balmoral to be with her family. There she joined her mother, the Countess of Wessex, to view tributes left for the Queen alongside Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Queen’s grandchildren Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. St Andrews is just a two-hour drive away from the late Queen's former Scottish residence where she spent her final moments.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.