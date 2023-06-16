Why Prince William's parenting is 'gentle' unlike King Charles and Prince Harry's

The Prince of Wales is a 'gentle' father while his brother and own father parent differently

The Prince of Wales is a doting father to his three children with Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and we've seen him on daddy duties on many public occasions, but what kind of parent is he?

Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman has given HELLO! the lowdown on William's star sign and what it means for him as a dad.

WATCH: The moment Prince Louis rejects his father's hand during public appearance

"Prince William is a gentle Cancerian, which means he is loving and caring. Cancerians are family-minded, devoted and emotional. They enjoy simple pleasures such as eating dinner with their loved ones or holding hands. A Cancer is romantic and intuitive.

© Photo: Getty Images William is a hands-on parent

"Prince William is a water sign just like his father, King Charles, who is a Scorpio. Fascinatingly, Scorpio and Cancer have the water element in common between them, which means that they both value emotions and the help and support that they can offer one another."

What kind of father is King Charles?

Charles is a natural parent

The monarch has two sons, Princes William and Harry, who have grown up in front of the nation. While many family moments happened behind-the-scenes there is a rare video of Charles fooling around to try and get a laugh.

"King Charles is a determined Scorpio, which means that his outer self is quite complex. Scorpios are focused, intentional, and even a bit sassy.

© Photo: Instagram The royal has two sons

"Being a parent and resolving family issues comes easily to King Charles, and he’s a natural at being a Dad. Any family crisis is his chance to shine and come up with solutions.

"At home he tries to do everything the correct and most balanced way. He wants everyone to live in peace and harmony with one another."

What kind of father is Prince Harry?

© Netflix Prince Archie is the sptting image of his dad Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex is raising his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the US and here's what sort of father is he, according to astrology.

"Prince Harry is a practical Virgo, which means that he is a pragmatic man who thrives on communication and interpersonal relationships. He loves people and enjoys matching the right person with the right project.

© Netflix Harry kissing newborn baby Lilibet Diana

"Virgos are earth signs which means they're very grounded, and ordinary things make them feel most alive – a strong cup of coffee, a hill walk, a hug.

"His Venus is in Libra, just like his father's. This astrological placement tells us that Harry will always pick a partner who is loving and elegant, and he won’t be able to enjoy life without her."

Inbaal concludes: “All three royal dads have their Venus in either Libra or Taurus. Both signs are actually ruled by the planet Venus, so all three royal dads are forgiving, kind parents who have overcome their own hardships to go on to win some hearts."