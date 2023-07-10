Who are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' cousins?

The Princess of Wales's younger brother, James Middleton, confirmed the news that he and his wife Alizee are expecting their first child later this year – meaning another cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!
James and Alizee, who tied the knot in France in 2021, live close to James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton's family home in Bucklebury. It's also just a short drive from William and Kate's Windsor abode, Adelaide Cottage, so the children will all grow up close to one another.
George, who turns ten on 22 July, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, have cousins close in age on both their mother and father's sides of the family.
Arthur, Grace and Rose Matthews
Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, married hedge fund manager, James Matthews, in 2017, with George and Charlotte given starring roles in the bridal party.
The couple have three children – Arthur born in October 2018, who is six months younger than Prince Louis, and then daughters, Grace and Rose, who arrived in March 2021 and June 2022 respectively.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet in Montecito, California. Up until Archie was six months old, Harry and Meghan resided at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and at the age of two months, he enjoyed a sweet outing with his royal cousins at the polo.
While there has been no details about any playdates with Lilibet, it's possible that George, Charlotte and Louis met their cousin when the Sussexes returned to the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. The trip also coincided with Lilibet's first birthday, with Harry and Meghan throwing their daughter a tea party for her milestone in the garden at Frogmore Cottage.
George, Charlotte and Louis also have a number of second cousins, whom they are close to.
Savannah and Isla Phillips
Peter Phillips and his former wife, Autumn, have two daughters – Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11. They've been pictured giggling and playing with George, Charlotte and Louis at major royal events over the years, with Savannah providing one particular comedic moment with George in 2018…
Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall
William and Kate share a close bond with William's cousin, Zara, and her husband, Mike Tindall. The families, who have their own WhatsApp group, have enjoyed days out together, including a fairground in Norfolk in 2019.
August and Ernest Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are parents to two-year-old August and recently welcomed little Ernest in May.
Sienna Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, who turns two in September, is rarely pictured publicly but she already has a sweet bond with cousin August.
Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's children are George, Charlotte and Louis' older second cousins, but they've enjoyed family time in Balmoral altogether while visiting the late Queen Elizabeth II during her traditional summer break.