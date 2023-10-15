Princess Kate attends rugby in France - live updates

The stunning royal wore a gorgeous crisp white suit with her hair in her signature long waves and could be seen cheering on the English team from the stands, along with many other fans. Keep reading to see some of Kate's best moments at the event...
Kate's arrival
The Princess wore a stunning white suit for her arrival at the match between England and Fiji, which is being held at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.
While royal watchers had wondered if she might attend with some of her children, Kate arrived alone.
The Princess greets fellow guests
Kate appeared to enjoy a conversation with her seatmate, Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, the Chairperson of World Rugby.
Kate singing the national anthem
The Princess always heartily joins in with the pre-match tradition, and Sunday was no exception.
