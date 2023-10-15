Princess Kate attends rugby in France - live updates

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales turned out to support England in France as they played their quarter-final against Fiji in the Rugby World Cup.

The Princess is not only a keen sports fan but since February 2022, has been patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, taking over the role from Prince Harry.

The stunning royal wore a gorgeous crisp white suit with her hair in her signature long waves and could be seen cheering on the English team from the stands, along with many other fans. Keep reading to see some of Kate's best moments at the event...

Kate's arrival The Princess wore a stunning white suit for her arrival at the match between England and Fiji, which is being held at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. © Getty The Princess of Wales standing before the game While royal watchers had wondered if she might attend with some of her children, Kate arrived alone.

The Princess greets fellow guests © Getty The Princess of Wales laughing with Sir Bill Beaumont CBE Kate appeared to enjoy a conversation with her seatmate, Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, the Chairperson of World Rugby.

Kate singing the national anthem © Getty Kate is Patron of the England Rugby Football Union The Princess always heartily joins in with the pre-match tradition, and Sunday was no exception.

