Princess Kate attends rugby in France - live updates

The Princess of Wales is attending the French v England rugby match 

Princess Kate applauds prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Fiji at Stade Velodrome on October 15, 2023 in Marseille, France.
Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer
On Sunday, the Princess of Wales turned out to support England in France as they played their quarter-final against Fiji in the Rugby World Cup.

The Princess is not only a keen sports fan but since February 2022, has been patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, taking over the role from Prince Harry.

The stunning royal wore a gorgeous crisp white suit with her hair in her signature long waves and could be seen cheering on the English team from the stands, along with many other fans. Keep reading to see some of Kate's best moments at the event...  

Kate's arrival

The Princess wore a stunning white suit for her arrival at the match between England and Fiji, which is being held at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 15: Rob Bryers, President of the RFU, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), and Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, Chairperson of World Rugby, are seen in attendance prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Fiji at Stade Velodrome on October 15, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)© Getty
The Princess of Wales standing before the game

While royal watchers had wondered if she might attend with some of her children, Kate arrived alone. 

The Princess greets fellow guests

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU) laughing with Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, Chairperson of World Rugby© Getty
The Princess of Wales laughing with Sir Bill Beaumont CBE

Kate appeared to enjoy a conversation with her seatmate, Sir Bill Beaumont CBE, the Chairperson of World Rugby. 

Kate singing the national anthem

The Princess of Wales and Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), sings their national anthem prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match© Getty
Kate is Patron of the England Rugby Football Union

The Princess always heartily joins in with the pre-match tradition, and Sunday was no exception.  

