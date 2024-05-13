Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation declared 'delinquent' in surprising update

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have encountered a temporary hurdle with their charitable organization, Archewell Foundation, after it was declared delinquent by the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.

The notice, issued on May 3 by the Attorney General of California, Rob Bonta, indicates that the foundation was not in compliance due to an oversight in the submission of annual reports and renewal fees.

According to documents, the delinquency notice states that the organization is prohibited from soliciting or disbursing funds until the issue is resolved.

The notice outlines, "An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds."

It also mentioned potential penalties and the possibility of suspension or revocation of registration pending the submission of the required documents and fees.

However, the situation seems to stem from a simple miscommunication or administrative error rather than any mismanagement by the foundation itself.

According to The New York Post, the Archewell Foundation did submit the required filings on time, but the accompanying payment check was reportedly never received by the Registry.

Upon receiving the delinquency notice, the foundation acted swiftly by sending a new check, expecting the matter to be resolved and updated in the records within the next seven business days.

The Archewell Foundation, founded by Harry and Meghan after stepping back from their senior royal roles in 2020, has been actively involved in numerous charitable activities both locally and globally.

Their mission, as stated on their website, is to "uplift and unite communities — one act of compassion at a time." The foundation emphasizes compassion as a key driver for the 21st century, supporting systemic cultural change through partnerships and direct action.

In recent developments, during their trip to Nigeria from May 10 to May 12, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the expansion of Archewell Foundation's partnership with the GEANCO Foundation to include mental health resources and training for young people.

This visit marked their first international tour since their royal departure, highlighting their ongoing commitment to their philanthropic endeavors.

Additionally, while visiting the Ilupeju Senior Grammar School in Lagos with Giants of Africa, another initiative supported by Archewell made headlines.

The foundation has enabled the youth-focused sports charity to expand its programming to include a new adaptive court and accessible sport in Abuja.

"Our mission is simple: show up, do good," states the Archewell Foundation’s website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to use their platform to foster unity and service, despite the temporary administrative setback.