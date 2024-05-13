Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation declared 'delinquent' in surprising update
Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have encountered a temporary hurdle with their charitable organization, Archewell Foundation, after it was declared delinquent by the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers. 

The notice, issued on May 3 by the Attorney General of California, Rob Bonta, indicates that the foundation was not in compliance due to an oversight in the submission of annual reports and renewal fees.

According to documents, the delinquency notice states that the organization is prohibited from soliciting or disbursing funds until the issue is resolved. 

The notice outlines, "An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds." 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)© Andrew Esiebo
It also mentioned potential penalties and the possibility of suspension or revocation of registration pending the submission of the required documents and fees.

However, the situation seems to stem from a simple miscommunication or administrative error rather than any mismanagement by the foundation itself. 

According to The New York Post, the Archewell Foundation did submit the required filings on time, but the accompanying payment check was reportedly never received by the Registry. 

Upon receiving the delinquency notice, the foundation acted swiftly by sending a new check, expecting the matter to be resolved and updated in the records within the next seven business days.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Lagos airport for Official State Welcome© Getty/Andrew Esiebo
The Archewell Foundation, founded by Harry and Meghan after stepping back from their senior royal roles in 2020, has been actively involved in numerous charitable activities both locally and globally. 

Their mission, as stated on their website, is to "uplift and unite communities — one act of compassion at a time." The foundation emphasizes compassion as a key driver for the 21st century, supporting systemic cultural change through partnerships and direct action.

Part of their visit included time spent with Operation Bigs, a first-of-its-kind mentoring program for children of military families, including active-duty, veteran, and Gold Star families© Matt Sayles/Archewell
Meghan and Harry founded Archewell Foundation in 2020

In recent developments, during their trip to Nigeria from May 10 to May 12, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the expansion of Archewell Foundation's partnership with the GEANCO Foundation to include mental health resources and training for young people. 

This visit marked their first international tour since their royal departure, highlighting their ongoing commitment to their philanthropic endeavors.

Additionally, while visiting the Ilupeju Senior Grammar School in Lagos with Giants of Africa, another initiative supported by Archewell made headlines.

Meghan and Harry pose for the cameras© Lee Morgan for The Archewell Foundation
 The foundation has enabled the youth-focused sports charity to expand its programming to include a new adaptive court and accessible sport in Abuja.

"Our mission is simple: show up, do good," states the Archewell Foundation’s website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to use their platform to foster unity and service, despite the temporary administrative setback.

