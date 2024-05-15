Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's good news after Archewell declared 'delinquent'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation has swiftly addressed and resolved a hiccup that had temporarily placed their charitable organization in a "delinquent" status, according to a statement released to HELLO! by their spokesperson.

The couple's foundation was quickly restored to good standing after a minor oversight was corrected.

"We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing," the spokesperson said.

They assured that the required payments were made promptly and in alignment with the IRS’s processes, and all necessary paperwork had been correctly filed by the Foundation without any errors or wrongdoing.

The issue came to light when the foundation was surprisingly declared "delinquent" by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.

This unexpected news was a shock to Harry, Meghan, and the Archewell team, who were traveling in Nigeria at the time. Despite the travel, they acted swiftly to address the matter, though resolution was initially delayed.

The registry’s notification, as detailed in a letter from California's Attorney General Rob Bonta, had indicated that Archewell had failed to submit the required annual reports and/or renewal fees, prompting a halt in fundraising and spending activities.

"An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds," the notification from the attorney general's office explained.

Further complicating matters, it was revealed that the initial payment made by Archewell had not been received, prompting the issuance of a new check. The amount in question was reportedly around $200, exclusive of any potential late fees.

Prince Harry and Meghan have made Montecito, California, their home since stepping back from royal duties and relocating from the UK in 2020.

Their foundation, Archewell, not only includes the nonprofit charitable component but also encompasses for-profit divisions such as Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, focusing on media production.

Since its inception, Archewell has embarked on numerous initiatives aimed at fostering community, compassion, and positive societal change, reflective of the Duke and Duchess's philanthropic commitments and values.