Princess Alexandra's grandson Alexander Ogilvy splits with It-girl girlfriend Isabella Charlotta Poppius

Princess Alexandra's grandson, Alexander Ogilvy has split with his socialite girlfriend Isabella Charlotta Poppius according to reports.

The 27-year-old, who is 54th in line to the throne, had been on-and-off dating the It-girl since 2022 but their relationship has come to an end. This comes as Alexander has moved to Sandhurst for military training. When contacted about the relationship coming to an end a spokesperson for Isabella gave no comment.

© Dave Benett lexander Charles Ogilvy attends the National Portrait Gallery's reopening party

Alexander moved down to the military base at the beginning of September, with his sister, Flora Vesterberg, 29, gushing about her younger brother's new life on Instagram.

"The @cartier Queen’s Cup. Very proud of my brother @acogilvy beginning at RMA Sandhurst this weekend. We’re full of admiration for you. Forever thoughtful and inspiring. Very good luck xx," Flora penned a gorgeous photo alongside her brother, posing at the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo.

© Dave Benett It-girl Isabella and Alexander started dating in 2022

According to Tatler, Isabella also has a royal heritage her father's family derived from Nordic aristocracy. The publication also reported that Scandinavia’s oldest journalist school is named after the Poppius family, and there’s even specific type of rose named in their honour.

Prior to Isabella, Alexander was in a relationship with Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the granddaughter of Robert Kennedy and grandniece of John F. Kennedy, for over a year. The pair met at Brown, where Alexander graduated with a degree in Computer Science and Economics.

© Dave Benett Alexander and his sister Flora Vesterberg

Now, Alexander is following in the footsteps of Prince William and Prince Harry and heading to Sandhurst, the 44-week training regime dubbed as one of the hardest things you can do.

Last year, King Charles, who previously attended his son's passing out ceremony, delivered a speech celebrating the cohort of graduating cadets.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

He said: "I am under no illusions as to how hard you have all worked over the past 44 weeks, and I hope you feel justifiably proud of your achievements. Of course, I know you would not be here without the tremendous support of your family and friends who, I am delighted to see, can join us in such numbers today."

He continued: "And, speaking as a father of two alumni of this Academy who remembers their passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade."