Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Alexandra's grandson Alexander Ogilvy splits with It-girl girlfriend Isabella Charlotta Poppius
Subscribe
Princess Alexandra's grandson Alexander Ogilvy splits with It-girl girlfriend Isabella Charlotta Poppius
Digital Cover royalty© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock

Princess Alexandra's grandson Alexander Ogilvy splits with It-girl girlfriend Isabella Charlotta Poppius

The late Queen's cousin's grandson moved to the military base at the start of September…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Alexandra's grandson, Alexander Ogilvy has split with his socialite girlfriend Isabella Charlotta Poppius according to reports. 

The 27-year-old, who is 54th in line to the throne, had been on-and-off dating the It-girl since 2022 but their relationship has come to an end. This comes as Alexander has moved to Sandhurst for military training.  When contacted about the relationship coming to an end a spokesperson for Isabella gave no comment. 

lexander Charles Ogilvy attends the National Portrait Gallery's reopening party© Dave Benett
lexander Charles Ogilvy attends the National Portrait Gallery's reopening party

Alexander moved down to the military base at the beginning of September, with his sister, Flora Vesterberg, 29, gushing about her younger brother's new life on Instagram. 

"The @cartier Queen’s Cup. Very proud of my brother @acogilvy beginning at RMA Sandhurst this weekend. We’re full of admiration for you. Forever thoughtful and inspiring. Very good luck xx," Flora penned a gorgeous photo alongside her brother, posing at the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo.

Isabella Charlotta Poppius attends the Royal Ascot Gold Cup Dinner at The Dorchester © Dave Benett
It-girl Isabella and Alexander started dating in 2022

According to Tatler, Isabella also has a royal heritage her father's family derived from Nordic aristocracy. The publication also reported that Scandinavia’s oldest journalist school is named after the Poppius family, and there’s even specific type of rose named in their honour.

Prior to Isabella, Alexander was in a relationship with Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the granddaughter of Robert Kennedy and grandniece of John F. Kennedy, for over a year. The pair met at Brown, where Alexander graduated with a degree in Computer Science and Economics.

Alexander will move to Sandhurst this weekend © Dave Benett
Alexander and his sister Flora Vesterberg

Now, Alexander is following in the footsteps of Prince William and Prince Harry and heading to Sandhurst, the 44-week training regime dubbed as one of the hardest things you can do.

Last year, King Charles, who previously attended his son's passing out ceremony, delivered a speech celebrating the cohort of graduating cadets.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

He said: "I am under no illusions as to how hard you have all worked over the past 44 weeks, and I hope you feel justifiably proud of your achievements. Of course, I know you would not be here without the tremendous support of your family and friends who, I am delighted to see, can join us in such numbers today."

He continued: "And, speaking as a father of two alumni of this Academy who remembers their passing out parades, I know they will be full of immense pride in witnessing you on parade."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More