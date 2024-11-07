Devastatingly dashing royal aids: From 'hot equerry' Jonny Thompson to Princess Kate's right-hand-man

King Charles' equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson, was thought to be a rather handsome addition to the monarch's inner circle back in 2022 when he transitioned from being the late Queen's bodyguard to the King's right-hand man.

Last month, the royal aide was thrust back into the public eye following the incredible news of his engagement to his high-society girlfriend, Olivia Lewis. A statement in The Times read: "The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, son of Mr and Mrs Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr and Mrs Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London."

© Getty Images Jonny is newly-engaged!

Whilst the trusted advisor has been a hot topic in recent weeks, he isn't the only aide with dashingly handsome good looks. Join HELLO! as we take a look at the debonair military men, past and present, who have looked after the Firm.

1/ 5 © ANL/Shutterstock Captain Peter Townsend Kicking things off we have Captain Peter Townsend, the original "hot equerry" who stole the heart of the late Queen's sister, Princess Margaret. Peter was equerry to the Princess' father, King George. When it came to the decision between love or duty, the Princess issued a statement in 1955 that read: "I would like it to be known that I have decided not to marry Group Captain Peter Townsend. I have been aware that, subject to my renouncing my rights of succession, it might have been possible for me to contract a civil marriage. "But mindful of the Church's teachings that Christian marriage is indissoluble, and conscious of my duty to the Commonwealth, I have resolved to put these considerations before others. I have reached this decision entirely alone, and in doing so I have been strengthened by the unfailing support and devotion of Group Captain Townsend."

2/ 5 © Chris Jackson Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon In 2020, Prince William enlisted Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon. As well as his dashing good looks, Rob shares a number of interests with the future king - one of them being sport. William and Rob were pictured together at the Euros this year, cheering from the sidelines. Sadly, the duo are no longer partners in crime as he finished his position after four years of service. Typically royal equerries spend around three years on the job.



3/ 5 © Max Mumby/Indigo Major Oliver Plunket Queen Camilla's equerry Oliver was chosen by Her Majesty in 2022 from The Rifles, a regiment Camilla has been colonel-in-chief of since 2020. Oliver certainly fulfils the brief when it comes to his dashing demeanour and caught attention from royal fans in May last year during the Coronation, when he stood next to King Charles in full military gear.

4/ 5 © Aaron Chown/Shutterstock Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah In 2018, Ghanaian-born Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah was personally chosen by Queen Elizabeth to be her equerry. The military hunk as the Royal Household's first black equerry and trained at Sandhurst, the same military base at Prince William and Harry. Talking to the Sunday Times the Lieutenant said: "I would have never imagined that one day I'd command the regiment which I'd fallen in love with. "From what I've seen in the UK, our cultures really do mix and if I'm not a good example of that I really don't know what is."

5/ 5 © Max Mumby/Indigo Lieutenant Colonel Tom White Queen Elizabeth's former equerry Tom White served her from 2020 to her death in 2022. Since then, the handsome army man has been appointed as the Princess of Wales' private secretary, a decision that was made in July this year. The former Royal Marine has had royal fans comparing him to famous tennis player Roger Federer in the past but his talents lie in the armed forces. At just 22 years old he defused an explosive booby trap in a school whilst serving in Afghanistan according to the MailOnline.

