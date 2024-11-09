Lady Tatiana Mountbatten reveals frustration over 13-month daughter Elodie

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten is reportedly fed up of people making a frequent mistake when it comes to her baby girl Elodie whom she welcomed last year.

According to the Mail's Richard Eden, Tatiana "sick of strangers" mistaking the baby girl, whom she likes to dress in blue, for a baby boy. The columnist penned: "Royal relation Lady Tatiana Mountbatten is sick of strangers mistaking her 13-month-old daughter, Elodie, for a son.

© Instagram Tatiana welcomed her daughter last year

"'I've given up correcting people when they say, 'What a sweet little boy' or 'What's his name?'' says the Marquess of Milford Haven's daughter.

"She admits that it may be because she likes to dress Elodie in blue. 'The lack of hair doesn't help' she adds."

© Getty Alick Dru and Lady Tatiana Mountbatten are about to become parents for the second time

The daughter of King Charles' cousin, shared news of her little girl's arrival back in October after giving birth the previous month.

Tatiana penned: "One month of motherhood… and what a month it's been!" She went on to reveal her baby's name, adding: "Elodie arrived on 20th September. It’s already going far too quickly."

The news comes just dys after Tatiana revealed she and her husband Alexander 'Alick' Dru are expecting their second child.

The mother-of-one announced her joyous family news on Instagram, opting to share a handful of snapshots highlighting her blossoming bump. Amongst the images, she uploaded a glowing photo of herself cradling her bump at a luxe event hosted by Max Mara.

The couple tied the knot in July 2022 in a lavish ceremony held at Winchester Cathedral.

Alick popped the question during a romantic skiing trip to Verbier in January 2022. Following the proposal, an announcement in the Telegraph read: "The engagement is announced between Alick, son of Mr and Mrs Bernard Dru, of Bickham, Somerset, and Tatiana, daughter of the Marquess of Milford Haven and Lady Spencer of Alresford."