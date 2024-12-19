Prince William and Princess Kate release heartfelt family Christmas card in royal first

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their 2024 Christmas card photo, showing the royal couple and their three children in a royal first as they sent festive wishes with an animated card.

Taken from the video Her Royal Highness released in September, Prince William and Kate beamed as they sat on a hay bale with their three children.

Meanwhile, Prince George, 11, who is almost as tall as his mother, is seen wearing a casual blue T-shirt.

His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are dressed in a white blouse and summer shorts, respectively.

© Will Warr The video was shot in August

The message from William and Kate read: "Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas" with a Christmas tree emoji.

© Will Warr Charlotte and Kate shared a tender mother-daughter moment

The original video shot by Will Warr in Norfolk shared the news that the Princess had completed her preventative chemotherapy for cancer. The royal couple was seen in a series of shots at their country estate, Anmer Hall, out on a dog walk in the nearby woodland and at the beach with their three children.

© Will Warr Kate's video shared a heartfelt message

Kate shared her "relief" following the completion of her treatment and said "doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus", adding: "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

© WPA Pool The Princess hosted the 'Together At Christmas' carol service

The Christmas card image was released not long after the family stepped out for Kate's Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, which paid tribute to those "who have shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities".

The family snap is different to the artistic black-and-white shot they released last year, which was taken by fashion and portrait photographer Josh Shinner.

In 2022, William and Kate and their children were pictured enjoying a walk on a summer's day in Windsor.

And 2021's offering was a snap taken of the family-of-five on a private holiday in Petra, Jordan.

The King and Queen also shared their Christmas card for the year, which was taken in the garden of Buckingham Palace by Millie Pilkington in April – to mark one year since the coronation.

LISTEN: Behind-the-scenes at Kate's carol concert