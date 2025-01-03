Princess Charlotte and Princess Catherine's best twinning moments will make you double take

It’s often said that Princess Charlotte is her mother’s mini-me, and these side-by-side photos are all the proof you need.

The nine-year-old Princess is already showing signs of her own style while drawing inspiration from The Princess of Wales, making her a budding fashion icon in her own right.

From elegant coats to striking dresses, here are some of their most memorable twinning moments that will leave you doing a double take.

Wimbledon connection Princess Charlotte and Princess Catherine have wowed royal watchers at Wimbledon multiple times. During the Men’s Singles Final on July 10, 2022, Charlotte looked adorable in a polka-dot dress that echoed her mother’s signature style. Catherine had previously dazzled in a similar navy blue polka-dot dress at the tournament on July 14, 2024, perfectly complementing the sporty yet chic atmosphere of Wimbledon.

Royal red At the Christmas Morning Service in 2022, Catherine wore a stunning deep red coat, her look completed with elegant accessories. Charlotte, standing proudly by her side, wore her own crimson coat, perfectly complementing her mother’s festive attire. The red theme was revisited during Christmas celebrations in 2018, further cementing their twinning tradition during the holiday season.

Touch of tartan During a Christmas service in 2013, Catherine stepped out in a striking tartan coat paired with a chic hat. Years later in 2019, Charlotte channeled this look at a Christmas event, wearing a similar tartan coat with youthful flair. The nod to her mother’s Parisian elegance highlighted the strong bond they share through fashion.

Christmas morning elegance Christmas has always been a special occasion for the royals, and Charlotte and Catherine’s coordinated ensembles have become a delightful tradition. In 2024, Catherine stunned in a deep green coat with velvet accents, while Charlotte matched her mother in a miniature version of the outfit a few years earlier, looking every bit the princess.





Honouring Queen Elizabeth II In September 2022, during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Catherine and Charlotte paid tribute to the late monarch in somber yet elegant black outfits. Charlotte’s coat dress, a scaled-down version of her mother’s, was both age-appropriate and deeply respectful. Later that month, while visiting Windsor’s Guildhall to thank the volunteers involved in the Queen’s funeral, Charlotte once again mirrored her mother’s refined style, proving she’s already mastering royal fashion protocol.

Polished in navy During the 75th Anniversary of D-Day Wartime Heroism Commemoration Day in 2019, Catherine donned a structured navy coat with gold buttons, exuding sophistication. Charlotte followed suit with a similar navy coat during later royal engagements, showing her appreciation for her mother’s timeless colour palette and tailored designs.



Sequin sparkle Catherine has always been known for her stunning evening looks, and her sequined gowns are no exception. At a recent event, Charlotte wore a dress with shimmering details, reminiscent of Catherine’s dazzling ensembles. The young royal’s radiant smile and braided hair added a playful twist to her mother’s polished glamour.



Classic cardigans On Charlotte’s ninth birthday in May 2024, the young Princess wore an outfit that seemed to draw inspiration from her mother’s casual elegance. Whether it’s a cardigan reminiscent of Catherine’s countryside chic or a touch of lace echoing her mother’s signature collars, her birthday look was a nod to her mum’s effortless style.

Sassy stripes Charlotte and Catherine brought their love for stripes into focus on various occasions. The pair wore chic striped sweaters, proving that their twinning moments extend beyond formal occasions and into casual, relatable fashion choices.