Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip were over the moon as they welcomed their fourth child and first daughter on 7 February.

It appears that Sofia won't be getting much rest following the new arrival, as the mother-of-four will be in attendance at the Te Deum, which will celebrate the birth of her daughter. The event will be held on Monday, and those attending include immediate family members, staff from the Royal Court, and government representatives from the Parliament of Sweden, known as the Riksdag.

The service will be held in the Royal Chapel at 12:15 pm. Meanwhile, the State Hall in the Royal Palace will have a book in which people can send written congratulations.

These aren't the only celebrations for Sofia and Carl Philip's new daughter, as Sweden's Armed Forces will also fire a salute to mark the occasion. The 21-gun salute is standard procedure in the country following the birth of a new member of the royal family.

© Getty The couple welcomed their fourth child this week

A statement from the Swedish Palace confirming the arrival of Sofia's daughter read: "The Office of the Marshal of the Realm is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia, on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 1:10 p.m., gave birth to a healthy and prosperous daughter at Danderyd Hospital."

Sofia and Carl Philip are yet to share their daughter's name and the first photograph. The tot has three big brothers – Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

© Instagram / @prinsparet The couple pictured with their sons, Princes Alexander, Gabriel and Julian, last summer

The baby is eighth in line to the throne, but she does not hold an HRH style, in line with the decision made by King Carl XVI Gustaf in 2019 for children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine.

Sofia announced her fourth pregnancy in September after attending Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett's wedding.

© Getty The royal delayed her 40th birthday celebrations

The royal's pregnancy led to her delaying her 40th birthday plans, joking to Vogue Scandinavia: "I'm going to be quite highly pregnant. So, I think a bigger birthday party will wait a little bit.

"So probably just with my closest friends and family. I would not change where I am at all. I'm in a very happy place in life."

Princess Sofia: 5 surprising facts © Getty 1. Her yoga qualification Sofia became a qualified yoga instructor in New York in 2005 while also studying business development, going on to open her own studio and launch a clothing range. 2. Her three tattoos Sofia has a sun on her back, a butterfly on her ribcage, and a small ankle tattoo. 3. Her waitressing days Sofia worked as a waitress in New York pizzeria Serafina from 2055 to 2007 4. Her reality TV moment Sofia dallied with reality television in 2004, appearing in Paradise Hotel which saw singles living together in a luxury hotel. 5. Her modelling days Sofia was a model in her early 20s, appearing in magazines such as Vogue Scandinavia.