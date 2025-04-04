Exclusive: The secret behind Zara Tindall's flawless appearance

Zara Tindall might be one of the most down-to-earth members of the royal family, but there’s no denying her glow-up is fit for a queen. Whether she’s fronting a red carpet at the Magic Millions or spotted supporting husband Mike Tindall at Cheltenham, the daughter of Princess Anne always looks effortlessly radiant and refined.

Now, in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the hair and makeup artist behind some of her most polished appearances is revealing exactly how Zara gets red carpet-ready, and the products he swears by.

With a career that spans more than 20 years, Christian Alexander is no stranger to working with royalty, A-listers and the biggest fashion houses in the business. A master of the signature ‘bouncy’ blow-dry, his client list reads like a who’s who of style icons, from Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Hawkins to the late Amy Winehouse. But it’s Zara’s relaxed energy and natural beauty that still stands out for him.

© Getty Zara Tindall has a very natural yet flawless look

"Zara is genuinely one of the loveliest and most down-to-earth people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with," Christian shares. "She has such a calm energy, and that really comes through in her style choices too."

The pair first worked together when Zara was the ambassador for Magic Millions, the glamour-filled racing carnival on the Gold Coast. Despite the heat, the crowds and the cameras, Christian says her look was all about restraint and radiance.

"When I worked with Zara at Magic Millions, her look was all about enhancing her natural features," he tells us."She knows what works for her and prefers a polished yet pared-back approach to glam."

© UK Press via Getty Images Zara Tindall with her husband Mike

So how does one achieve the royal-approved glow? Christian starts, unsurprisingly, with the skin.

"My first tip when creating a red-carpet-ready look like Zara’s is to start with great skin," he explains. "I always begin by concealing — under the eyes, around the nose, anywhere that needs evening out. I use Le Correcteur De Chanel for this step. It’s light, doesn’t budge and blends beautifully with either a brush or your fingers."

Once the base is evened out, it’s time to glow.

© A Carlile BackGrid / BACKGRID Zara at the Magic Millions

"Next, I prime the skin with Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter. It gives the complexion an incredible glow and provides a silky base for foundation. For foundation, I love using Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet. I buff it into the skin using a short-bristle foundation brush. It has a beautiful blurring effect that leaves the skin looking airbrushed and camera-ready."

And for those wondering how Zara achieves that subtle pop of colour without overdoing it?

"On the cheeks, Chanel Les Beiges Sun Kissed Powder is my go-to," says Christian. "It’s the perfect marriage of bronzer, blush and highlighter — all in one stroke."

When it comes to the eyes, Christian says he likes to keep things flattering and soft, nothing too dramatic, always wearable.

Zara has a polished look

"Zara’s eyes are always soft and flattering. I love using rust, peach and orange tones to bring out the blue in her eyes. I then define them with a chocolate gel liner, gently buffed into the lash line for subtle depth that doesn’t smudge."

Her brows? Groomed but never overdrawn."I define her brows using ModelRock Uptown Brows Powder, and lashes are finished with the classic Maybelline Great Lash Mascara — it creates beautiful fullness while keeping that youthful, fluffy look."

Christian adds that it’s this balance, polished yet natural, that makes Zara’s beauty look feel so modern and timeless.

Recommended video You may also like Golden haired royals

But of course, no glam session is complete without a good hair moment. While Zara has experimented with everything from chic chignons to bouncy waves, her go-to styles are kept simple and glossy.

"When it comes to hair, we always keep it simple. A sleek low bun or a voluminous bouncy blowout," Christian explains. "For that long-lasting, glossy finish, I always recommend Oribe Royal Blowout — it’s a total game-changer."

Having worked with the biggest names in fashion and beauty, Christian’s approach is grounded in precision, care and a deep respect for enhancing — not masking — natural beauty.

LISTEN: Why Princess Kate's fashion doesn't feature in new palace exhibition



As the man behind some of Zara’s most memorable glam looks, Christian says what really sets the royal apart is her effortless grace and genuine warmth.

"Zara’s beauty comes from within — her calm energy, her warmth, her confidence," he says. "My job is just to let that shine through."

With expert-approved tips like these, achieving a royal-worthy glow has never felt so accessible.

And if you’re in need of a new signature beauty routine, Christian has one final piece of advice: "Don’t overdo it. Let your natural features lead the way. Good skin, soft eyes, and effortless hair will never go out of style."