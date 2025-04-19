Royal children's cutest Easter photos - including Prince Louis' cheeky pose

Easter is upon us! For civilians, Easter is marked by copious chocolate eggs but you may be wondering what the celebrations look like when you are a royal.

For British royals, the holiday is marked with an annual church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The extended family members gather to celebrate with mass, as they have done for generations.

Meanwhile, for other royals across Europe, their celebrations aren't so set in stone and over the years we have had many an adorable snap from royals across the globe celebrating the special day in their own way from Easter Egg hunts to painting eggs.

Who can forget when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documented setting up an Easter Egg hunt for their son Prince Archie in Montectio? See the video below.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set up epic Easter egg hunt sprawling garden

Keep scrolling as we take a look at the sweetest photos of royal children at Easter…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Prince Louis Always a crowd favourite with his hilarious facial expressions, Prince Archie gave us countless stand-out moments when he attended the Easter service for the first time in 2023. The then four, donned a beautiful blue outfit matching his mum Kate. One photo saw him poking his tongue out at photographers - classic Louis!

2/ 6 © Instagram / @princesseugenie Ernest Brooksbank A more personal came from Princess Eugenie back in May 2023, when she shared the most adorable photo of her baby boy Ernest alongside in what is believed to be the garden of their UK residence Ivy Cottage. The photo showed Ernest doing an Easter Egg hunt in the plush green garden whilst wearing an adorable blue baby grow featuring a white Pete Pan collar. In the background, his aunt, Princess Beatrice with bunny ears on - so sweet!

3/ 6 © Getty Images Mia and Lena Tindall Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest children, Lena and Mia looked adorable last year when they stepped out alongside their parents at church in 2023. Eldest Mia wore a cream and navy blue dress adorned with paisley-style flowers whilst little Lena wore a colourful longsleeved number covered in florals. The sister-duo looked so sweet as they held hands with their mum and dad, walking into the church with their fellow royal family members.

4/ 6 Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne Last year to mark Easter, Princess Madeleine of Sweden posted the prettiest pastel photo of her daughters, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne, then 10 and six. The mum-of-three could be seen posing with her two mini-me's as they enjoyed the sunshine. Twinning in gingham dresses, Madeleine opted for a pale pink design, while Leonore and Adrienne sported matching lilac creations.

5/ 6 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte One sweet moment saw Princess Charlotte smiling at her younger brother Prince Louis whilst attending St George's Chapel in 2023. Charlotte looked so wonderful in the navy blue coat which was paired with a brilliant blue ribbon in her hair.

6/ 6 Gabriella and Jaques Back in 2021, Princess Charlene of Monaco released an adorable snap of herself with her husband, Prince Albert, and their twins, Gabriella and Jacques, aged six, preparing for an Easter egg hunt. The photo showed the Monaco royals painting eggs, while Jacques extended his hand into a peace sign and wrapped his arm around sister Gabriella's face. "Wishing everyone a blessed Easter," Charlene wrote. "Happy Easter egg hunting."

