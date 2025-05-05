Princess Diana's sister seated near King Charles' during major public outing

Royal watchers spotted a rather unexpected reunion during celebrations for the 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorations on Monday, between none other than King Charles and his former sister-in-law, Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

The royals took in the military parade from the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace. Veteran Joy Trew, 98, who served in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force, was seated next to the King, and the two were spotted in conversation.

An interaction between Lady Sarah and King Charles took place when they joined forces to put a blanket over Joy, laughing in the process.

Lady Sarah is the eldest of Princess Diana's two sisters, and joined the celebrations as a result of her prominent role in the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion, a charity which provides social and emotional support to members and veterans of the Armed Forces.

She joined veterans and several members of the royal family to watch the military procession, including Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, and the Duke and Duchess of Kent. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer was also present to take in the auspicious day, joined by his wife Lady Victoria.

Lady Sarah's relationship with King Charles

Sarah first met the then-Prince Charles at the annual Royal Ascot house party at Windsor in 1977, and reportedly hit it off straight away. Sarah invited Charles for a shoot at their family estate, Althorp, which is where he met the then-16-year-old Diana, but saw her only as Sarah's younger sister.

© Getty Images Then-Prince Charles and then-Lady Sarah Spencer were romantically linked

In his engagement interview, Charles said: "I remember thinking what a very jolly and amusing and attractive 16-year-old she was. I mean, great fun, and bouncy and full of life and everything."

Rumours of a proposal from Charles to Sarah swirled but their romance came to an end in 1979 after Sarah gave a revealing interview to two journalists. Despite this, it seems there were no hard feelings between the pair afterwards.

Her role in Charles and Diana's marriage

Such was the amicable nature of their split that Sarah even played a pivotal role in the set up of Charles' next relationship, with none other than her sister, then-Lady Diana Spencer.

© Getty Sarah and Diana stayed close throughout their lives

In July 1980, they were both invited to a weekend barbecue at a friend's house in Sussex. After their engagement, Sarah told The Guardian: "I introduced them. I’m Cupid".

