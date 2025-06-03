Prince Albert surprises twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at school – exclusive photos

Prince Albert gave Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella a school day they'd never forget, as the royal dropped by their class for a surprise visit.

The move wasn't because one of the twins had left their maths homework at home, but because he was visiting to learn more about their class project, The Bee School, which is focused on protecting bees.

In the photos, Albert could be seen at a school assembly where the students delivered a talk on the bees, with Jacques and Gabriella both having speaking parts.

© ©M. Alési/Princely Palace, Monaco The assembly focused on the conservation of bees

The duo looked so sweet as they led the assembly while wearing their red school uniforms.

© ©M. Alési/Princely Palace, Monaco Albert made a surprise appearance at the school

The assembly seemed to be very hands-on for the adults who were seen giving a thumbs down during the talk, likely due to the dwindling bee population.

© ©M. Alési/Princely Palace, Monaco Albert looked proud as he watched on

The initiative was organised by the French Apidology Observatory, which was founded by billionaire Thierry Dufresne, who has worked for all the major fashion and luxury brands in France. The programme aims to raise awareness around the conservation of the bees and the issues that they face.

© ©M. Alési/Princely Palace, Monaco Jacques took the lead in the assembly

Recent appearances

Prince Jacques made a rare appearance without his twin last month, when the youngster joined his father at the Monaco Grand Prix.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Jacques looked so cool in a denim jacket and shades as he pulled up to the major motorsports event alongside Albert, who was driving a sleek sports car. The 11-year-old was also seen shaking hands with the official mascot of the Automobile Club de Monaco.

© FilmMagic Jacques made a cool appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix

The twins had a major milestone last month when they took part in their first Communion.

They wore matching white, floor-length tunics alongside wooden crucifixes, while Gabriella accessorised her outfit with an elegant white headband. The twins smiled together for a snap before posing alongside their parents in front of the Monaco Cathedral.

© Getty Images Jacques and Gabriella are the next generation of the Monaco royal family

The First Communion is an important part of the Monaco royal family's Catholic faith, and the news was shared via their Instagram account, which read: "On this day of their First Communion, we extend our most sincere congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who received this sacrament with faith and reverence."

LISTEN: What really went on at Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham's 'victim summit' in Montecito

Fans of the family were quick to offer their congratulations, with one posting: "Congratulations! I can't believe the twins are this big already," while another person wrote: "Congratulations to TSH Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella! I'm sure their grandmother HSH Princess Grace, a very religious lady, is very proud of them in heaven."