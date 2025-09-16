Duchess of Edinburgh blows kiss to Duchess of Kent's coffin following royal funeral

The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a poignant tribute to her late relative, the Duchess of Kent, at her funeral service, which was held on 16 September. The service, which was the first Catholic service for a royal in 300 years, featured touching readings and several emotional moments. As the funeral came to an end, members of the royal family were seen gathering outside to bid their final farewells. At this point, Duchess Sophie could be seen blowing a kiss to the coffin as it departed.

At the event, the 60-year-old wore a sombre ensemble including a black dress featuring a round neckline, dropped hem skirt, and long sleeves. The tasteful dress was paired with a beautiful diamond brooch, which complemented the buttons running down her dress. The royal also wore a large hat which sat off to one side. It featured floral adornments and teamed nicely with her updo. Meanwhile, her makeup featured a subtle smoky eye and a coral pink lip.

© Max Mumby Sophie was seen blowing a kiss at the end of the service

Duchess of Kent's death

The Duchess of Kent, passed away on 4 September, aged 92. Her funeral followed a private family vigil on Monday evening. Ahead of her death, Katharine had been married to the Duke of Kent for 63 years and her last public appearance was at an event commemorating his 89th birthday. The Duke was seen using a walking stick as he arrived for his late wife's funeral.

The order of service, which was released on the morning of the event, included a personal message from Pope Leo XIV as well as several hymns and prayers. The late royal will now be interred in the royal burial ground alongside her late brother-in-law, Sir Angus Ogilvy, who passed in 2005, and King George VI's sister-in-law, Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester.

The funeral marked a break from royal tradition as it was a Catholic service. In 1994, the late Duchess of Kent converted to Catholicism, making her the first royal to do so for more than 300 years. The funeral marked another historic first as it was also the first royal funeral to take place at the cathedral in Victoria, central London, since its construction in 1903.

Duchess Sophie's week

Duchess Sophie has an incredibly busy week, as the royal will soon be jetting out to Japan to reunite with her husband, Prince Edward, who is currently in Papua New Guinea. The royal couple will be in the East Asian country between 18 and 22 September, where they celebrate the strong bilateral relationship between the UK and Japan.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

In Osaka and Tokyo in Japan, the Duke and Duchess will undertake engagements on themes which resonate in both countries, including youth opportunity, sustainability and innovation, educating the next generation, and women in leadership. During the visit, Edward and Sophie will visit the UK and Japanese Pavilions at EXPO 2025, Osaka, Kansai. As Japan's largest international event this decade, the aim is to bring together people and innovations from around the world to address global issues.