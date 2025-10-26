Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's surprising new wellness practice that helps her to 'slow down'
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's surprising new wellness practice that helps her to 'slow down'

Princess Kate's surprising new wellness practice that helps her to 'slow down'

Chris Levine, the artist who photographed the late Queen, is said to be teaching the Princess of Wales a new hobby - learn about the benefits.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiling in khaki waxed jacket and grey cardigan© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has a packed schedule of royal engagements, but a new hobby might be helping her to embrace a little me-time. On 26 October, the Mail on Sunday reported that Chris Levine, the British contemporary artist known for his work with light and lasers, has been teaching Kate, 43, how to meditate. Among Chris' most famous portraits is one he created of Kate's late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, in 2004, titled 'Lightness of Being'. The late monarch was captured in a rarely-seen meditative state with her eyes closed in between shots.

Speaking to HELLO! in September 2025 about the shot of the late Queen that presumably inspired Chris to teach Kate how to meditate, the artist revealed: "This shot was actually an out-take. A couple of years later, I was looking through the work, and thought: 'Wow, that's pretty powerful.' It's the most evocative image of a royal by any artist, and it's become a historic work."

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Mallon Farm, a flax farm in County Tyrone that is spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen, as a blueprint for sustainable farming systems © Getty
Kate has reportedly picked up meditation

Benefits of meditation

Mediation is a hobby that will help Prince William's wife with her day-to-day life and sense of well-being. Mediation is a practice that involves focusing your attention in order to create a clear, calm sense of being. Self-Discovery and Empowerment Coach Aura E. Martinez previously told HELLO! that meditation has a wealth of benefits. 

Relaxed woman sitting on the floor practicing meditation after reading book.© Getty Images
Meditation helps you to slow down

"Meditation is so beneficial because it trains your mind to slow down and notice what is going on inside you," she said. "For my clients, I've seen it reduce their anxiety, improve their sleep, and even help them respond more thoughtfully in challenging situations."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best sporting moments caught on camera

Meanwhile, Nakita Devi, a Certified Breath Therapist and Somatic Meditation Teacher, told HELLO! in September 2025 that "meditation has been shown to support the nervous system and emotional regulation, as well as increasing awareness, compassion, resilience, and presence."

Kate's hobbies

Meditation, a hobby the princess no doubt enjoys from the comfort of her current home at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Home Park estate, is just one way she likes to spend her free time. Kate, who shares children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, with the King's son, is also a keen sportswoman and particularly enjoys playing tennis.

Princess Kate played a game of tennis with Emma Raducanu during an event hosted by the Lta Youth Programme at The National Tennis Centre in London, back in 2021© Getty Image
Princess Kate is a skilled tennis player
Princess Kate and Prince William at Wimbledon© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Princess Kate and Prince William are competitive tennis players

As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, Kate has long been passionate about the sport. She even revealed on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby podcast in 2023 that a tennis match is a source of playful competition between her and Prince William, where they try to "out-mental" each other.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More