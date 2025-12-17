Prince William takes Prince George to a homeless shelter

The Prince of Wales has taken Prince George to visit a charity close to his heart after previously vowing to bring his children to a homelessness organisation.

Prince William, 43, was joined by his eldest son at a Christmas lunch held by the Passage for some of their clients.

A post on X shared by a user called Laura read: "Today I had the absolute pleasure of helping serve at the Clients Christmas lunch. This is an important event for our Passage clients who may not otherwise get a proper Christmas dinner/party. We were so fortunate to be joined by Prince William and Prince George."

The future King became patron of the Passage in 2019 after being introduced to the London-based homelessness charity more than 30 years ago with his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

He has made several visits over the years and when his patronage was announced, he reflected on the profound effect the organisation has had on him, saying: "The visits I made as a child to this place left a deep and lasting impression upon me – about how important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfil their potential in life."

William is also patron of Centrepoint and celebrated 20 years as its "proud" patron last week as he visited the organisation's new offices in London, adding the finishing touches to a mural, and praising the charity's staff for how much they had "achieved" in 20 years.

© Alamy Live News William marked 20 years as Centrepoint's patron last week

Diana became Centrepoint's patron in 1992 and her eldest son followed in her footsteps in 2005 when he made the charity the first patronage of his public life, and at the time spent a few days working as a volunteer at the charity.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2023 as he launched his five-year Homewards programme, which aims to eradicate homelessness in all its forms, he revealed that he had spoken to his three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, about homelessness.

He said at the time: "When I left this morning, one of the things I was thinking was when is the right time to bring George or Charlotte or Louis to a homeless organisation?'

"I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it. On the school run, we talk about what we see.

"When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we'd talk about it.

"I'd say to the children, 'Why are they there? What's going on?' I think it's in all our interests, it's the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding," he explained.

"They [will] grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives."