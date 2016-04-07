Kate Middleton’s 36 striking royal tour outfits from North America and Asia

﻿
37 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Princess Charlene will not spend Christmas in Monaco with Prince Albert and their twins - details
During the newlywed couple’s tours of Canada and the United States in 2011 and South East Asia in 2012, Kate modeled a whirlwind wardrobe, which cemented her status as a style icon in the years to come. Donning creations by the country’s best-known designers and repeating outfits (as she’s wont to do), the 32-year-old followed up this winning fashion parade with another tour de force Down Under (but we'll save that for another gallery!). Click through to relive Kate's early tour style...
SOUTH ASIA: For a tour of the Singapore Botanical Gardens, the Duchess of Cambridge came into bloom in a floral, kimono-style Jenny Packham number in pale pink, which featured hand-paintedflowers – and visited an orchid created especially for the couple! (Photo: © Samir Lawson - Pool/Getty Images)
After taking in Singapore's stunning blossoms, Prince William and his Prabal Gurung-clad wife visited the Instana. The designer said on Twitter, of seeing the Princess in his Rorschach-esque cocktail dress, "So xctd [sic] that I just not stopped some strangers on the street n showed them the pic of KateMiddleton in our dress. They probably thought I was some crazy from East Village. Oh well it's true I am crazily happy!" (Photo: © Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
On the second day of the Diamond Jubilee tour, the newlyweds stopped off at the Gardens by the Bay park in Singapore, where the Duchess wowed in a white, short-sleeved Alexander McQueen suit. Despite telling a female fan that sheworried her hair would frizz in the humidity, Kate looked sleek and elegant. (Photo: © Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
The crowds were out in full force to see the royal couple at the Queenstown housing estate later that day, where Kate wore a belted, patterned dress with fluttery cap sleeves. While here, an adorable little girl offered Kate a bouquet of flowers. (Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
A dinner and musical performance at the British High Commissioner's residence, Eden Hall, was next on the agenda, and the handsome royals made quite the dapperpair. Kate coordinated her blue-and-white, floral print Erdem dress, from the Canadian designer's Spring/Summer 2012 collection, with William's blue suit. (Photo: © Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)
Another day, another country: Catherine arrived in Kuala Lampur with her new husband by her side looking pretty and preppy in a duck-egg-blue Jenny Packham shirt dress with lace detailing and a pleated skirt. Can we look like this after getting off a flight? (Photo: © Danny Lawson - Pool/Getty Images)
Kate slid into a spectacular gold-and-white gown for an official dinner with Malaysia's Head of State. She paired the custom Alexander McQueen number, which featured hibiscus flowers - the national blossom of Malaysia - with gold drop earrings and a delicate gold bracelet, and was gifted with quite a bit of fashionable loot: Black lace Lewre heels, a batik dress, a clutch and more. (Photo: © Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine covered up in keeping with Islamic practices for a visit to the Assyakirin Mosque - the largest mosque in Malaysia - the following day. She wore a silk chiffon Beulah London dress in the faintest blue. Notice something missing from her toes? The Duchess honoured the Muslim tradition of not wearing polish while praying. (Photo: © Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images)
For a tea party with the British High Commissioner the following day, the pretty princess continued her floral trend, donning a pale blue dress with delicate white overlay by Alice Temperley. (Photo: © Danny Lawson - Pool/Getty Images)
Athletic Kate showed her more rugged side at Lahad Datu Airport before departing theisland of Borneo, opting for a dark green blouse, khaki pants and brown hiking boots - and carrying a trendy Longchamp bag. William was perfectly coordinated in a linen shirt, cargo pants and boots. (Photo: © MOHD RASFAN/AFP/GettyImages)
Hello Honiara! The Duchess of Cambridge touched down in the Solomon Islands looking every inch the British royal. She paired an elegant blue-and-green shift byJonathan Saunders, cinched at the waist, with white accessories - pumps, a clutch and a headpiece. (Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Arriving to a dinner at the Governor General's house in Honiara, Kate seemed to havesartorially settled into island living - though she and William would laterdiscover that her strapless, tropical-printed frock and his blue "Hawaiian" shirt were actually traditional of the Cook Islands, not the Solomon Islands. (Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
The following day, the royal couple visited a cultural village and were delighted by traditional performances. Kate was a ray of sunshine in a bright and full-skirted dress by Jaeger. Needless to say, the yellow shirt-dress promptly sold out. (Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Stopping in Marau on the way to Tivanipupu, the Duchess slid into a more subdued butstill-full-skirted eyelet dress. She coordinated the navy Mulberry number with matching, cork-wedged heels. (Photo: © Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images)
The world's eyes lit up yet again when Kate made another appearance at Honiara International Airport with William, on their way to Tuvalu. Her style is definitely consistent for a reason: The Princess looked radiant in another full-skirted eyelet confection by an independent designer, this time in a delicate cream colour. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate would capture the hearts of local women (and fans worldwide) in Funafuti, Tuvalu by partaking in a traditional dance donning a grass headpiece and skirt. Here, she adjusts her new accessory, looking rosy cheeked and gorgeous in acreamy boho dress by Alice by Temperley accented with red and gold embroidery. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Leaving Brisbane Airport in Australia the following day, the royal couple were off to England. Kate looked sweet in another shirt dress by Dannii Minogue's Project D London label. (Photo: © xposurephotos.com)
NORTH AMERICA: For the first day of their North American tour, the newlyweds attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Kate wore a dress by Canadian designer Erdem with her trusty L.K Bennet heels, while William donned a dapper navy-blue suit and a fuchsia tie. (Photo: © Photo Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
On day 2, the royal couple partook in Canada Day celebrations on ParliamentHill. Kate delighted the crowds by wearing Canada’s national colours, pairing her white dress with red L.K. Bennett heels and a jaunty Sylvia Fletcher at Lock and Co. hat that featured a maple leaf emblem. Prince William coordinated with his wife by sporting a festive red tie. (Photo: © Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
For that evening’s Canada Day concert, Kate slipped into vibrant purple Issa dress and pulled her royal mane into a chic updo. She accessorized with a diamond maple-leaf shaped brooch on loan from the Queen. Prince William opted for a more relaxed look, sporting a navy suit and a crisp white shirt slightly unbuttoned. (Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
On July 2, the Duchess visited the Canadian war museum, looking gorgeous in a grey dress by Catherine Walker and Tabitha Simmons heels. She also carried a grey clutch by Hobbs. (Photo: © George Pimentel/WireImage)
Kate turned heads in a royal blue dress — another Erdem creation — as she attended the Freedom of the City Ceremony outside City Hall in Quebec City on July 3. (Photo: © Getty)
The Duchess was similarly greeted a throng of adoring fans later that day in Fort Levi, Quebec. She wore a sleeveless, cream Joseph dress with her favourite accessories; a beige L.K. Bennett clutch, nude pumps andearrings by Links of London. (Photo: © FAME Pictures/keystone)
For a visit to Province House in Charlottetown, Kate donned a cream knit Alexander McQueen outfit paired with navy Prada shoes and a stylish ponytail. (Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
Sporting dark skinny pants and a practical windbreaker, Kate was ready to row dragon boats with William across Dalvay lake in Charlottetown. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
For a trip to Yellowknife's Somba K'e Civic Plaza on July 5, Kate looked chic in a linen dress by Malene Birger. William,meanwhile, was handsome in a dark suit and a grey-green tie that matched his wife’s belt. (Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Later that day, Kate slipped into something more appropriate – J Brand skinny jeans, a taupe safari shirt, and Sebago moccasins – to board a floatplane before flying to Blachford Lake.
On July 7, Catherine visited a part of town that had been devastated by a fire in Slave Lake, Alberta. Wearing her favourite blue jeans and a brown belt, she finished the look with wedge sandals and a sharp navy blazer. (Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate was a ray of sunshine as she arrived at the Calgary International Airport on July 7 sporting a buttery Jenny Packham dress. (Photo: © George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Kate the cowgirl? The Duchess dressed for the rodeo while partaking in Calgary Stampede activities at the BMO Centre on July 7. (Photo: © George Pimentel/WireImage)
The Duchess chose a red Karen Walker coat dress – and the queen’s diamond maple leaf pin – as she prepared to fly out from Calgary on July 8. (Photo:© George Pimentel/WireImage)
Time for another outfit change! Kate arrived for a reception in Los Angeles on July 8 sporting a grey Roksanda Ilincic dress. (Photo: © Lionel Hahn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
For the evening’s reception at the British consul’s home, Kate slipped into a green silk Diane von Furstenberg dress, which she paired with a leopard-print clutch. William wore a dark suit and a striped tie. (Photo: © BEImages/BEImages/KEYSTONE Press)
On July 9, the Duke and Duchess hosted a Polo Challenge at a Santa Barbara Polo & Raquet club. Kate looked beautiful in a hand-painted silk dress by Jenny Packham. (Photo: © BEImages/BEImages/KEYSTONE Press)
The Duke and Duchess made an elegant pair as they arrived at the BAFTA Brits in Los Angeles on July 9. Kate wore a romantic Alexander McQueen dress and diamond earrings lent to her by the Queen, while her handsome husband donned a black tuxedo and an oversized bow tie. (Photo: © Mark Large/PA/CP)
On the final day of their North American tour, the royal couple visited an inner city school before flying out of LAX. Kate opted for a demure, crocheted top and pleated skirt from Whistles, and accessorized with a delicate diamond cross pendant. (Photo: © Mike Nelson - Pool/Getty Images)
