Royal hobbies: Surprising things members of monarchies do with their spare time

You might like...
-
How the royal family united at Prince Philip's funeral - their most heartbreaking day this year
-
Royals carrying the Olympic torch through the years
A number of royals have participated in the Olympic tradition.One of the biggest things to happen before the Olympics officially start is the Olympic...
-
Looking back at the Queen's 2012 Diamond Jubilee
Her Majesty will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend.
-
Look back at the royals with James Bond stars through the years
With so many previous stars having been knighted, it makes sense the royals have spent a lot of time with those who have appaered in the franchise.
-
A look back at the Royal Family's 2020, from Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry stepping down to Princess Beatrice's wedding
The coronavirus pandemic had a profound effect on them, too.