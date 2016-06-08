﻿
16 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

In photos: The wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Chris O'Neill

On Jun. 8 2013, Princess Madeleine of Sweden married her prince charming Christopher O'Neill during a romantic ceremony at the Royal Palace chapel in Stockholm.

The country watched live on television as King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's youngest child started her happily ever after with her new husband.

Since then, the loving couple have welcomed two children, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicholas.

Click through to relive Madeleine and Christopher's magical day.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden escorted his mother Queen Silvia to the ceremony.

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Madeleine's older sister Crown Princess Victoria, along with her husband Prince Daniel and daughter Princess Estelle, were the picture of happiness outside of the palace.

Photo: Getty Images

Madeleine met British-born financier Christopher O’Neill while working in New York.

Photo: Getty Images

The service, which was conducted in both English and Swedish, was officiated by The Right Reverend Lars-Göran Lönnermark, the Royal Court Chief Chaplain.

Photo: Getty Images

During the ceremony, Chris was overcome with emotion and struggled to hold back the tears as he waited at the altar, watching his beautiful bride glide towards him accompanied by her proud father King Carl Gustaf.

Photo: Getty Images

Madeleine's Valentino gown was fashioned from pleated silk organza with appliquéd ivory-hued Chantilly lace and featured a four-metre-long train.

Photo: Getty Images

After the ceremony, the pair stepped outside the Royal Chapel and delighted onlookers by sharing not one, but three tender kisses.

Photo: Getty Images

The couple travelled by carriage through the streets of Sweden, thanking well wishers who waited patiently for a glimpse of the bride and groom.

Photo: Getty Images

The royal wedding cake featured 300 macarons.

Photo: Getty Images

Following the service, the royal couple and guests boarded the S/S Stockholm for a celebratory cruise along the river.

Photo: Getty Images

The royal guest list included Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Charlene represented Monaco at the nuptials.

Photo: Getty Images

Valentino Garavani had the pleasure of designing the bride's bespoke lace gown.

Photo: Getty Images

Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

Photo: Getty Images

The bride and groom's family joined the couple for traditional wedding portraits at the palace.

Photo: Getty Images

