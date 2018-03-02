Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals prove they are just like us when they slip up

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals prove they are just like us when they slip up
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals prove they are just like us when they slip up

Photo: © Rex

With all of their poise, grace and seamless public appearances, it's sometimes easy to forget that the royal family are just people! And no matter how well prepared they are, mishaps can still happen - whether it's battling inclement weather or suffering wardrobe malfunctions.

In June 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the wedding of Princess Diana's niece Celia McCorquodale in Lincolnshire. As they were walking downhill towards the church, Meghan was caught stumbling in her heels, but luckily Prince Harry, who she was holding hands with, was there to save the day! After his wife's near-fall, Harry protectively stopped for a second to make sure she was okay, before they carried on walking to the ceremony. The former Suits actress, who looked elegant and demure in a blue maxi dress, laughed off the near mishap and carried on walking.

Click through our gallery to see these royal slip-ups, beginning with the head of the monarchy herself...

Queen Elizabeth nearly loses her hat because of the wind
Photo: © Getty Images

GALLERY: Prince William and Kate's best twinning moments in photos

The Queen doesn't often lose her composure, so when she nearly lost her hat in the strong wind while attending a welcoming ceremony with Sultan Qaboos of Oman in Muscatvin in February 1979, it was moment to remember - particularly when she masterfully caught the escaping headwear and put it back on. Someone fetch her a hat pin!

Kate Middleton eats a tomato after it falls on the floor
Photo: © Getty Images

While sampling a tomato at the Chelsea Flower Show for BBC Radio 2: Chris Evans' Taste Garden, the Duchess of Cambridge sparked a debate about the 'five second rule' when she promptly ate a tomato that she accidentally dropped in the greenhouse. Speaking about the tomato, she told Chris: "It's delicious and sweet."

Queen Sofia of Spain trips on the stairs
Photo: © Getty Images

Floor-length gowns and stairs are never a good mix! Queen Sofia of Spain learnt this the hard way when she tripped up while arriving at a statement dinner at the White House in 2000. Hillary Clinton could be spotted looking on in concern as President Bill Clinton and Sofia's husband, King Juan Carlos, swiftly helped her up.

The Queen drops a bouquet of flowers
Photo: © Rex

The Queen might be used to accepting bouquets of flowers, but she struggled to keep control of this arrangement! Her Majesty fumbled a bouquet while marking the 150th anniversary of the Eton Combined Cadet Force at Eton College in 2010. No doubt one of her helpers was quick to retrieve the flowers on her behalf.

Kate Middleton gets heel stuck on a grate
Photo: © Rex

Mistakes happen! The Duchess of Cambridge grinned as she attempted to pull her heel out from a grate while visiting Mons Barracks Aldershot at the St Patrick's Day Parade in 2013. Holding Prince William's hand for support, Kate was quickly able to free her shoe before carrying on with the official visit. 

Prince Phillips falls during polo match
Photo: © Rex

Prince Philip was a keen sportsman in his youth - and sometimes sports can be a little dangerous! The Duke of Edinburgh took a tumble during a competitive game of polo on bicycles at Smith's Lawn back in 1967. Despite his royal status, Philip's fellow players seemed unconcerned by his tumble, and more focused on winning back the ball.

Duchess of Cornwall suffers wardrobe malfunction because of wind
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall didn't realise how windy it would be when she attended the christening of Princess Charlotte in July 2015. Dressed in a powder blue dress with a matching hat, Camilla clung onto her outfit as she arrived at the Church of St Mary Magdelene on the Sandringham Estate.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark loses her shoe
Photo: © Rex

Queen Margrethe of Denmark laughed heartily as she lost one of her shoes while greeting the Home Guard in Copenhagen in 2017. Dressed all in blue, the monarch reached forwards for the shoe, with the guards on hand to offer their assistance. Naturally, the queen kept her composure during the mishap.

Princess Mary of Denmark loses her shoe
Photo: © Rex

Heels can be so tricky! Crown Princess Mary of Denmark lost her shoe while visiting the grave site of President John F Kennedy by the Washington Monument at Arlington National Cemetery. The Princess, who was accomoanied by her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, realised her mistake just a few moments later...

Kate Middleton suffers wardrobe malfunction because of wind
Photo: © Getty Images

Catherine was caught off-guard when her blue skirt hitched higher than intended under her navy blue coat as she accepted a bouquet of flowers at the Place2Be Forum at the offices of Clifford Chance, Canary Wharf in 2013, showing off her long legs. It happens to the best of us Kate!

Princess Diana trips whilst boarding a plane
Photo: © Rex

Princess Diana fell up the plane stairs in 1991 during a visit to Pakistan. Having slipped and grabbed the handrail to steady herself, Diana's bad day only got worse when her flight was delayed for an hour because of a rainstorm. The windy weather also caused havoc with her wraparound skirt, so we're guessing she was glad to finally get onboard the plane.

