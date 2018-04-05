18 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

...
Photo: © Getty Images
Like the flowers chosen by any bride, royal wedding bouquets are often selected for their meaning as well as their beauty. The significance of the blooms might be linked to the bride's roots – such as Australia-born Princess Mary of Denmark, who included eucalyptus leaves from her homeland – or family customs, such as the myrtle that nestled in Kate Middleton's flowers, which is a British royal family tradition. The bouquet can also express the bride's one-of-a-kind personality – like Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, who designed an unusual linear cascade of purple blooms for her big day. Scroll through to see these royal bouquets and more in our photo gallery of the prettiest royal wedding flowers.

THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

Designed by Shane Connolly, Kate's bouquet when she married Prince William was a combination of the Middletons' and the royal family's favourite stems. Each flower was symbolic: lilies, for the return of happiness; hyacinths, for steady love; ivy, for fidelity and friendship; and myrtle, the emblem of matrimony.

As tradition dictates, Kate's bridal bouquet was laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior inside Westminster Abbey after the royal wedding ceremony was over. It is understood that the bouquet was placed by a royal official after the official wedding photographs were completed.

Photo: © Getty Images
AUTUMN PHILLIPS

At Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's wedding in 2008, the stunning bride held a lavish bouquet made of roses, lily of the valley, stephanotis, and ivy. The large cascading bouquet matched the other beautiful flowers held by her bridesmaids. 

Photo: © Getty Images
CAMILLA, THE DUCHESS OF CORNWALL

For the wedding blessing when she married Prince Charles in 2005, Camilla Parker Bowles carried a posy of spring flowers including lily of the valley and primroses in white, lavender and yellow. The bouquet also included a sprig of myrtle – which is traditionally included in British royal wedding bouquets – from Cornwall. 

Photo: © Getty Images
ZARA TINDALL

At Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Phillips' wedding to rugby player Mike Tindall in Edinburgh back in 2011, the bride's bouquet included pale thistles, Scotland's national flower. The beautiful bouquet also consisted of calla lilies, hydrangeas, and Senecio foliage.

Photo: © Getty Images
PRINCESS CHARLENE OF MONACO

Charlene Wittstock's teardrop bouquet was designed by Giorgio Armani and created by groom Prince Albert's gardeners. The cascade design in varying shades of white and cream perfectly matched Princess Charlene's bespoke Armani wedding dress. Since valley lilies are a firm favourite of Charlene, Armani also incorporated them into the embroidery of her gown. 

Photo: © Getty Images
ALESSANDRA DE OSMA

When Alessandra de Osma wed Prince Christian of Hanover in Peru in March 2018, the bride kept her bouquet simple and traditional with seasonal white flowers. The discreet bouquet was the perfect touch to her classic lace gown by Jorge Vazquez, which echoed Princess Grace of Monaco's timeless wedding dress. 

Photo: © Getty Images
PRINCESS STEPHANIE OF LUXEMBOURG

As Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy tied the knot in 2012, the bride held a cascading bouquet of white orchids created by Maison Lachaume. The Parisian creation complemented the over 3,000 blooms adorning Our Lady of Luxembourg cathedral where the ceremony was held. 

Photo: © Getty Images
PRINCESS SOFIA OF SWEDEN

At Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist's ceremony in 2015, the gorgeous bride's bouquet was an elegant burst of colorful coral garden roses. There was some family tradition too, with sprigs of myrtle from the bush brought to Sweden by Princess Margaret of Connaught. These sprigs have been used by Swedish royal brides since 1935. 

Photo: © Getty Images
PRINCESS MADELEINE OF SWEDEN

The round bridal bouquet that Princess Madeleine of Sweden carried consisted of classic white garden roses: Austin roses, Schneewittchen, Winchester Cathedral and Alabaster. Lily of the valley and the traditional myrtle from Sofiero were also part of the timelessly beautiful arrangement.

Photo: © Getty Images
CROWN PRINCESS VICTORIA OF SWEDEN

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden chose a stunning cascade of fragrant white flowers for her lavish nuptials, including lily of the valley, orchids, clematis, peonies, roses and gardenias. 

Photo: © Getty Images
PRINCESS TATIANA OF GREECE

For her wedding to Prince Nikolaos of Greece on the island of Spetses, Princess Tatiana carried a fragrant posy of jasmine and lily of the valley tied with a simple white silk ribbon. 

Photo: © Getty Images
QUEEN MAXIMA OF THE NETHERLANDS

On the day she married future King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Argentina-born Maxima Zorreguieta showed off a beautiful cascading bouquet bursting with white roses, gardenias and lilies of the valley. 

Photo: © Getty Images
QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN

Queen Letizia of Spain's bouquet elegantly combined Elizabethan roses, irises and lilies – all blooms that have been historically linked to husband King Felipe's Bourbon dynasty. 

Photo: © Getty Images
CROWN PRINCESS METTE-MARIT OF NORWAY

The unusual bouquet that Princess Mette-Marit carried on her wedding day to Prince Haakon, which consisted of purple and pale blooms, was called 'Brudeloperen'. The single mum played a key role in its design, assisted by Aina Nyberget Kleppe, the director of Oslo's finest florist. 

Photo: © Getty Images
CROWN PRINCESS MARY OF DENMARK

Tasmanian-born Princess Mary's bouquet as she wed Prince Frederik of Denmark was a dramatic cascade which featured antique roses, stephanotis, azaleas, spirea and, last but not least, eucalyptus flown in from Australia especially for the occasion, a nod to the bride's heritage. 

Photo: © Getty Images
PRINCESS MARIE OF DENMARK

French-born Princess Marie of Denmark honoured Danish tradition as she married Queen Margrethe's younger son Prince Joachim in 2008, by including winter barley from the fields of Schackenborg and myrtle from the Fredensborg palace. These blooms have been used in Danish royal bouquets for centuries. 

Photo: © Getty Images
QUEEN MATHILDE OF BELGIUM

Queen Mathilde of Belgium opted to make a floral statement with her large royal wedding bouquet. The green cascade was accented with white roses, lilies, and amaryllis, the same flowers used to decorate the cathedral as she walked down the aisle with King Philippe. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Martha Louise of Norway

The bride's bouquet was heart-shaped and comprised three types of flowers - orchids, lilies and a typical Norwegian flower called ‘liljekonvall’ - which her groom Ari Behn complemented by wearing in his pocket.

