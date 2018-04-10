﻿
38 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Prince Harry: The royal siblings' best bro-ments

...
Prince William and Prince Harry: The royal siblings' best bro-ments
You're reading

Prince William and Prince Harry: The royal siblings' best bro-ments

1/38
Next

All the best photos from Trooping the Colour 2019
1/38
Sibling goals! Prince William and Prince Harry are the true definition of brotherhood. Whether they are performing their royal duties, exploring the world, or just enjoying some downtime, the two always share a special bond. Prince William has said that their relationship was made even closer by the early loss of their mom Princess Diana in 1997. The future king said in 2018, "You're like-minded. You go through similar things, it's a bond and it's something you know you've tackled together and come out better for it." Here is a look back at the amazing bond between the royal brothers through some of their best photos together. In what was was a major landmark bro-ment, Prince William and Prince Harry appeared together with their brides – Wills' wife Kate Middleton and Harry's future spouse Meghan Markle – for the first time on Christmas Day 2017 at Sandringham. Photo: WENN/Cover Images
2/38
Prince Harry walked nervous groom Prince William to the altar on his 2011 wedding day.
Photo: Getty Images
3/38
A double-denim moment during their family visit to Canada in 1991.
Photo: Getty Images
4/38
Friends since the start! Prince William and Prince Harry were all smiles in a photo with their parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Photo: Getty Images
5/38
Looking more dapper than ever, the two had a moment in the rain during the Cavalry Old Comrades Association Annual Parade in London.
Photo: Getty Images
6/38
The royal brothers proved that they were a fearless duo when they held on to an African rock python in Botswana.
Photo: Getty Images
7/38
The royal brothers – and dad Prince Charles – wore matching Ray Bans in April 2017 at the commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge in Lille, France. Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
8/38
Little Harry climbed on his older brother's shoulders with the help of their father Charles.
Photo: Getty Images
9/38
Horsing around! William and Harry enjoyed a ride together during their visit to Semonkong, Lesotho.
Photo: Getty Images
10/38
William and Harry showed off their personalized hats during a tour of a building site for the BBC television DIY SOS series in Manchester.
Photo: Getty Images
11/38
Prince Harry hilariously gave his older brother the royal side-eye as he cheered on England during the match.
Photo: Getty Images
12/38
The boys reached new heights during a ski trip with dad.
Photo: Getty Images
13/38
Prince William led the way during a ski trip with Prince Harry – and their little cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – during a 1995 ski trip to Switzerland.
Photo: Getty Images
14/38
Time to party! William and Harry showed their appreciation for Kanye West and P. Diddy after the two rappers performed during the Concert for Diana

Photo: Getty Images
15/38
Never too old to play games, William and Harry had fun with children during their visit to the Mamahato Network Club in Lesotho.
Photo: Getty Images
16/38
With his big brother by his side, Prince Harry was ready for his first day of school in 1989.
Photo: Getty Images
17/38
Harry continued his supporting role next to bride Kate's sister Pippa on his older brother's wedding day.
Photo: Getty Images
18/38
Silent treatment! William has some fun with Harry before the start of the Invictus Games in London.
Photo: Getty Images
19/38
William and Harry got bundled up, along with a little new friend, during their visit to Lesotho.
Photo: Getty Images
20/38
Mother's boys! William and Harry shared a special moment with mom Diana during a trip to Scotland.
Photo: Getty Images
21/38
Prince William was in the driver's seat as he, Prince George, Duchess Kate and, of course, Prince Harry arrived for Christmas lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in December 2016. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
22/38
In April 2016 Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge tried out light sabers during a tour of the Star Wars set at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, England. Photo: Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images Restrictions
23/38
On a somber note, the two donned uniforms for the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London.
Photo: Getty Images
24/38
Kate, William, and an eager Harry looked on during Stage 1 of the Tour De France in Harrogate.
Photo: Getty Images
25/38
There's obviously nothing more brotherly than dressing alike! Both opted for loafers and khakis at the 1995 VJ Day Parade.
Photo: Getty Images
26/38
Friendly competition! William and Harry proved that there is still love between them with a friendly handshake after competing against each other in the Sentebale Polo Cup polo match at Coworth Park.
Photo: Getty Images
27/38
Top hats were the dress code for William and Harry as they stepped out for Investec Derby Day with Duchess Kate.
Photo: Getty Images
28/38
Prince Harry was still looking up to his brother – literally! – as they enjoyed some sweater weather in 1999.
Photo: Getty Images
29/38
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was left in the dust as William and Harry went head to head during a Marathon Training Day with Team Heads Together at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on February 5, 2017 in London. Photo: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images
30/38
Dancing feet! Prince William and Prince Harry weren't too shy to dance with Prince Seeiso during a trip to Lesotho.
Photo: Getty Images
31/38
The royal brothers were looking dapper in tuxedos – and characteristically in step! – for the Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi UK film premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall in December 2017. Photo: Lia Toby/WENN.com
32/38
William and Harry had some fun petting a cheetah while visiting the Mokolodi Education Centre in Gaborone, Botswana.
Photo: Getty Images
33/38
Twinning! William and Harry had a moment of matching after the Jerudong Trophy in England.
Photo: Getty Images
34/38
Super royals! William and Harry took a look at the Batman costume that was used in the films in England.
Photo: Getty Images
35/38
Game time madness! England fan Harry and Wales supporter Will looked like they were doing some friendly trash talking as their rival teams went head-to-head during the Rugby World Cup.
Photo: Getty Images
36/38
One phone call away: Will and Harry tried their hand at trading during the BGC Charity Day.
Photo: Getty Images
37/38
The perfect escorts! During Commonwealth Observance Day, William and Harry made sure that Kate Middleton was the center of attention.
Photo: Getty Images
38/38
Prince Harry might be known as the jokester of the two, but here it's Prince William who caused his brother to crack up during the London Marathon in 2017. Photo: Getty Images
© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...