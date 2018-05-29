Royals do retail therapy: all the times the royal family have hit the shops

The royal family look incredible at every event, stunning in glitzing tiaras and dazzling earrings, but when it comes down shopping, the royals are more like us than you think – they enjoy it just as much as the next person and love a bargain! From Kate Middleton thrift shopping to the Queen using a self-checkout in Sainsburys, check out these royals hitting the aisles! Perhaps you'll bump into them next time you are doing your weekly shop?
The Queen marked 150 years of Sainsbury's in May 2019, with a visit to their pop-up shop where she was taken on an experience to discover the evolution of British shopping, before the 93-year-old went on to use a self-checkout.