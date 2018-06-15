Prince William's precious moments with his children: see all the photos

22 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The British royal is a doting father of three

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge is set to celebrate Christmas for the first time as a father-of-three, thanks to the arrival of a new addition to his family - his baby boy, Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate, who have been married since 2011, welcomed their third child at the end of April, meaning that Louis will be nearly eight months old by the time the royals celebrate. Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at the royal's sweetest moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cambridges tend to spend family occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries and national holidays, in private. It's likely that William and Kate will celebrate Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham House this year. With three children to look after under the age of four, including a newborn, the doting parents are expected to make the festive period extra special.

Click through our gallery to see the lovely pictures...

kate middleton prince george balcony
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked animated as they watched the flypast with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis was absent as he was too young to take part in the celebrations. Prince William and Kate's children were the picture of happiness as they stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June 2018.

kate middleton royal baby waving
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge introduced Prince Louis to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital on 23 April. The royal couple looked elated as they cradled their bundle of joy, who was born weighing 8lb 7oz.

prince william charlotte george
Photo: © Getty Images

In April, Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to visit their mum in hospital shortly after Prince Louis' arrival. The doting dad briefly left the hospital to pick the pair of them up after George finished school, and the pair were photographed holding hands with William while making their way to the hospital, with little Charlotte turning around to give the crowds an adorable extra wave.

prince william family royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

It may have been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, but Prince William and Kate made a sensational appearance with little George and Charlotte, who were pageboy and bridesmaid.

charlotte william hamburg
Photo: © Getty Images

In July 2017, William carefully took Charlotte inside their private plane at Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany.

royals berlin
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge with his family during the royal tour in Poland and Germany last July. George, aged three at the time, stayed close to his father and held his hand while stepping down the steps. His little sister was carried down the steps by their mother Kate upon their arrival.

william george poland
Photo: © Getty Images

Upon their arrival in Poland, young George looked overwhelmed when emerging from his private plane. After a little encouragement from his father Prince William, the young royal perked up.

trooping the colour
Photo: © Getty Images

In 2017, proud parents Kate and William, appeared to be in great spirits as they attended Trooping the Colour with Charlotte and George, who seemed in awe of the annual parade. Prince William made sure his little girl was enjoying the festivities as he tucked her hair behind her ear.

royal family church 2016
Photo: © Getty Images

The royal children joined their parents at the Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in 2016.

prince william dad

William was the proud father as he stood on the balcony with his family at Trooping the Colour in 2016.

Photo: © PA

The Duke of Cambridge is passing down his love for skiing to his kids.

charlotte birth
Photo: © Getty Images

The royal couple spot well-wishers outside St. Mary’s Hospital following Charlotte’s birth in May 2015. The new father can’t keep his eyes off his newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Photo: © Getty Images

With a kiss on the forehead from dad, Prince George is ready to go inside St. Mary’s Hospital to meet his newborn baby sister.
 

trooping the colour 2015
Photo: © Getty Images

Safe in the arms of his father, Prince George makes his debut at 2015's Trooping the Colour celebrations.
 

william and george polo match
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William checks in with his nearly 2-year-old boy during a charity polo match in June, 2015.
 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William was thrilled to be able to experience a tour Down Under with his nine-month-old son, who was the same age as William was when he travelled through New Zealand and Australia with Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1983.
 

prince william polo 2013
Photo: © Getty Images

In 2013, Prince William marked his first Father’s Day by competing in a charity polo match and spending time with his number-one fans.

prince william george australia tour
Photo: © Getty Images

Much to the delight of his mum and dad, George was a hit during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2013.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge shares a moment with his own little monkey during a visit to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo in 2013.
 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince George’s christening at the Royal Chapel at St. James’s Palace on Oct. 23, 2012 marked his second appearance in public.
 

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate gently passes her newborn son to his father outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital after his birth on July 22, 2012.
 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

