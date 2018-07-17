Royalty and Statesmen

All the best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Nelson Mandela exhibition

Photo: © Rex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted with whoops and cheers as they arrived at Southbank's Queen Elizabeth Hall on Tuesday morning, where they viewed the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. Harry and Meghan, who have been married for nearly two months, were in high spirits as they made their way into the exhibition, which explores the life and times of the former President of South Africa.

The Duke and Duchess added a royal touch to the exhibition's opening day, with Meghan looking typically stylish in a pink sleeveless trenchcoat.

Harry and Meghan toured the exhibition, which is based around six themes – character, comrade, leader, prisoner, negotiator and statesman. The royals stopped at each section where they met people associated with the exhibition and with Mandela's work, including Andrew Mlangeni, who was imprisoned on Robben Island for 26 years for fighting against the then apartheid government. 

Photo: © Rex

The Duke and Duchess attended the opening day of the exhibition, which will run at Southbank Centre from 17 July until 19 August. The Centre's Africa Utopia festival will also take place from 19 to 22 July.

Photo: © Rex

The Duchess accessorised her sleeveless pink trenchcoat with a Mulberry Clifton shoulder bag and matching pink Dioressence shoes by Dior.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess showed off her natural beauty with light makeup that perfectly complimented her blush pink trenchcoat.

Photo: © Getty Images

The couple were greeted by Southbank Centre CEO Elaine Bedell before going in to tour the exhibition. 

Photo: © Twitter

Meghan looked fascinated by the display, which featured information and photo panels covering Mandela's journey from young freedom fighter to becoming the inspiration for an international movement against South Africa's violent and oppressive apartheid system. 

The exhibition, which marks 100 years since he was born, is jointly curated by the Apartheid Museum in South Africa, the British Anti-Apartheid Movement Archives, and the Southbank Centre.

Photo: © Twitter

Among the guests that Harry and Meghan met was Andrew Mlangeni, who stood as an accused on charges of sabotage against the then apartheid government during the Rivonia Trials in 1938, and spent 26 years imprisoned on Robben Island.

Photo: © Twitter

The Duke and Duchess also met Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela during their tour of the exhibition. 

Photo: © Twitter

Harry and Meghan also had a close-up view of some of the items on display, including the Robben Island Bible, which was actually a copy of Shakespeare plays disguised as a Bible.

Photo: © Rex

The royals toured the exhibition for about an hour, before leaving by the back entrance. 

Photo: © Rex

Harry and Meghan were whisked away by their chauffeured car.

