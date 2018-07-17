Before Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, there were royal sisters-in-law Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York

View Galleries
-
Sarah, Duchess of York: 'Diana would have been the naughtiest, funniest grandmother'
Sarah, Duchess of York has said that Princess Diana would have been the "naughtiest, funniest" grandmother had she lived to meet the Duke and Duchess...
-
Beatrice and Eugenie join mum Sarah and 'X Factor's Joe to unveil teen cancer unit
Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were in Newcastle on Wednesday to open a new ward to help young cancer...
-
Turkish police ask Home Office to quiz Sarah over children's welfare film
Her role as a community and children's welfare campaigner has won her admiration around the world. But as Sarah, Duchess of York is finding out, her...
-
Duchess of York will 'bounce back' from collapse of US business
In some ways this should be the happiest time of the Duchess of York's life. The film she produced Young Victoria has been a hit on the festival...
-
Duchess of York sets the record straight about her debts in a 'HELLO!' exclusive
Stories have been circulating that the Duchess of York is bankrupt and, even incredibly, that she planned a lavish 50th birthday only to cancel...