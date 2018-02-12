Royalty and Statesmen

The best royal kisses of all time: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more

The best royal kisses of all time: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more
The best royal kisses of all time: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more

Celebrity daily edit: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's etiquette expectations - video
Celebrity daily edit: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's etiquette expectations - video
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

We're taking a look back at some of our favourite royal kisses of all time, and who better to start with than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? The royal couple of the moment, who married in May 2018, haven't been shy in showing their affection for one another.

The Duke and Duchess shared a sweet public display of affection as they attended the Sentebale Polo Cup together in July 2018. Prince Harry couldn't resist puckering up for a kiss on the lips with his wife Meghan as he celebrated his team's victory at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their first public kiss shortly after their church ceremony, with Meghan tentatively asking Harry "Do we kiss?" The groom replied "Yes," before leaning in to kiss his new wife. The couple delighted fans with a second kiss during their carriage procession, as they rode around the streets of Windsor, greeting crowds.

Harry and Meghan are very tactile for a royal couple. They've often broken with royal protocol and indulge in public displays of affection, openly holding hands and embracing each other at public outings – such as at their first official joint engagement in Nottingham, a few days after they announced their big news.

Photo: © Rex

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

During their tour of Singapore in October 2017, future King, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla kissed at the Queen's Commonwealth Baton Relay.

Photo: © Rex

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary

During a visit to Munich in May 2015, Danish heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik gave his wife Mary a tender kiss on her forehead.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and his new wife Kate sealed their union with a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in April 2011, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen and Prince Philip

The monarch and her husband Prince Philip, who have celebrated 70 years of marriage, gave a rare show of public affection when they kissed during New Year's Eve celebrations a the Millennium Dome in 1999.  

Photo: © Rex

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark

Princess Marie of Denmark and her husband Prince Joachim, sixth in line to the throne, shared a sweet moment at the Grand Prix in Copenhagen in August 2017.

Photo: © Rex

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill

The joy was clear to see on Princess Madeleine and her new husband Chris' face, as they kissed after their wedding at the royal palace in Stockholm in June 2013.

Photo: © Rex

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

In honour of Monaco's National Day in November 2014, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert shared a kiss from the palace's balcony as the parade marched on.

Photo: © Getty Images

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema Wang

The Bhutanese royals kissed in front of 50,000 well-wishers on the final day of their wedding celebrations in Thimphu on 15 October 2011.  

Photo: © Getty Images

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips

On 30 July 2011, Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne, married rugby union player Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia kissed after their wedding in Stockholm's royal palace chapel, on 13 June 2015. Thousands of people lined the streets to witness the occasion. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik

On 25 August 2010, Prince Nikolaos of Greece married Tatiana Blatnik married in Spetses. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel kissed as they left Storkyrkan Church after their wedding on 19 June 2010. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Sweden

Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary kissed on the balcony of Christian VII's palace after their Copenhagen wedding on 14 May 2004.  

Photo: © Rex

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg 

Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Princess Stephanie kissed on the balcony of the Grand-Ducal Palace after their wedding ceremony at the Cathedral of our Lady of Luxembourg in October 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales  

Prince Charles and Princess Diana are pictured shortly after their nuptials on 29 July 1981. 

