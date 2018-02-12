The best royal kisses of all time: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more

View Galleries
-
Kate and Meghan Markle's striking similarities
A look at the similarities between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's new girlfriend, Meghan Markle.
-
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle has been introduced to Kate – and Princess Charlotte!
Prince Harry has introduced his girlfriend Meghan Markle to his sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, according to a new report. The Suits actress,...
-
Why Prince William and Kate's marriage is a sign of a modern monarchy
Prince Harry's romance with Meghan Markle and Prince William's marriage to Kate would have been "inconceivable" if Prince Charles had not...
-
Kate and Meghan Markle: their first public appearances with their Princes
After more than a year of dating, Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle finally went public with their romance at the weekend, when Meghan...
-
Is this how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will announce their engagement?
Now that Meghan Markle has made the permanent move to the UK to be with her royal boyfriend, it’s surely only a matter of time before Clarence House...