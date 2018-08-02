All the times Prince George dressed like Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh

Royalty and Statesmen

prince-george-striped-top-whale
Photo: © Rex

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest son Prince George has got to be one of the best-dressed royals ever. Whenever the pint-sized five-year-old steps out in his latest outfit, it sells out within minutes. We love the clothes that his mother, Duchess Kate, dresses him in – mostly favouring super smart shorts, shirts and long socks. What a cutie! But there is someone that George reminds us of – and that's Christopher Robin. The fictional character from A.A Milne’s famous Winnie the Pooh stories has a hugely similar style to Prince William's son – he too, had a penchant for shorts, long socks and always looked very distinctive – particularly in the iconic Disney films. In fact, there have been so many twinning style moments between George and Christopher that we have rounded them up for you all to see. Warning – these pictures are probably the most heart-warming you will see all day…

 

Who can forget when Princess Charlotte's big brother was photographed for his third birthday? The official pictures showed the then toddler wearing a gorgeous striped jumper from Pepa & Co which was paired with £36 taupe shorts from the same label. A pair of £15 navy Hampton Nantucket canvas shoes from Trotters finished off the look perfectly.

prince-george-page-boy
Photo: © Rex

At the wedding of his auntie Pippa Middleton in 2017, cheeky George looked beyond adorable as part of the bridal party. Clutching his basket of confetti, we love his sage green bloomers and smart white top shirt which came complete with matching buttons.

prince-george-grey-coat
Photo: © Rex

On Christmas Day 2017, George went to church with his family and wore a fabulous coat in black and grey for the occasion. The double-breasted design looked impeccably smart and to keep the mini royal extra warm, long dark socks and black loafers were added into the mix.The prince was allowed to snack on a candy cane for the church visit.

prince-george-school-uniform
Photo: © Rex

On his first day of school, the future King looked polished as he made his way to Thomas's Battersea, wearing a pair of navy shorts, a blue V-neck jumper emblazoned with the school's emblem, a light blue polo shirt, blue socks and black shoes. He arrived holding hands with his dad, who was carrying his red and blue school rucksack.

prince-george-dungarees
Photo: © Rex

We just couldn't resist adding in this picture of Prince Louie's big brother when he was a baby – we can't get over how lovely he looks as a 1-year-old, running around the Natural History Museum in a pair of denim overalls, which were by Petit Bateau. The traditional romper sold out as soon as the future King was spotted in them and it’s easy to see why.

prince-george-checked-shirt
Photo: © Rex

Check this out! The little prince was seen taking a peek at the interior of a H145 and H135 aircraft before waving goodbye to Berlin in 2017. The smart red and blue checked shirt was a classic item and looked well-put together, tucked into the waistband of his tailored shorts.

prince-george-red-shorts
Photo: © Rex

"It's a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts," British etiquette expert William Hanson told Harper's Bazaar UK. "Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England." This could be why the young royal wears them so much – and this red pair are undoubtedly one of his favourite pairs.

prince-george-blue-jumper
Photo: © Rex

During the royal tour of Canada in 2016, George was pictured on the tarmac of Victoria Airport wearing his trademark navy Amaia socks along with a blue sweater and dark-coloured shorts from Pepa & Company. How perfectly preppy!

prince-george-blue-shirt
Photo: © Rex

Although he looks a little serious in this shot – George's outfit is seriously sweet. Mixing up his look a little – the nephew of Prince Harry wore a pastel blue striped shirt with an adorable peter-pan collar, blue shorts, lace-up shoes and a smart black belt.

prince-george-plimsolls
Photo: © Rex

In July, the five-year-old was spotted enjoying the sunshine wearing a navy blue polo top, cream-toned shorts with red-cord ties and matching plimsolls.

