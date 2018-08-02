All the times Prince George dressed like Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest son Prince George has got to be one of the best-dressed royals ever. Whenever the pint-sized five-year-old steps out in his latest outfit, it sells out within minutes. We love the clothes that his mother, Duchess Kate, dresses him in – mostly favouring super smart shorts, shirts and long socks. What a cutie! But there is someone that George reminds us of – and that's Christopher Robin. The fictional character from A.A Milne’s famous Winnie the Pooh stories has a hugely similar style to Prince William's son – he too, had a penchant for shorts, long socks and always looked very distinctive – particularly in the iconic Disney films. In fact, there have been so many twinning style moments between George and Christopher that we have rounded them up for you all to see. Warning – these pictures are probably the most heart-warming you will see all day…
Who can forget when Princess Charlotte's big brother was photographed for his third birthday? The official pictures showed the then toddler wearing a gorgeous striped jumper from Pepa & Co which was paired with £36 taupe shorts from the same label. A pair of £15 navy Hampton Nantucket canvas shoes from Trotters finished off the look perfectly.