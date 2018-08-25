Royalty and Statesmen

In photos: A look at Prince George and other royal children on their first day of school

...
In photos: A look at Prince George and other royal children on their first day of school
You're reading

In photos: A look at Prince George and other royal children on their first day of school

1/16
Next

See how Lady Amelia Windsor is celebrating her birthday
prince george official school portriat
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince George

It's been almost a year since Prince George melted hearts with his solemn expression on his first day at Thomas' Battersea. Accompanied by his dad Prince William, George looked adorable in his school uniform: navy shorts, a blue V-neck jumper emblazoned with the school's emblem, a light blue polo shirt, blue socks and black shoes. Sadly his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, wasn't able to make her son's first day of junior school last year as she was suffering from severe morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis.

princess estelle victoria school
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Estelle

This week marked Princess Estelle of Sweden's first day at her school. The young royal was pictured walking to school with her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden at Campus Manilla in Stockholm. Estelle walked hand-in-hand with her mum and dad, and looked smart in a blue shirt and a white skirt, which she teamed with a pink jacket, and her new school backpack.

princess alexia starts school
Photo: © Facebook

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands

Like many schoolchildren her age, Princess Alexia went back to school at the end of August, 2017 with the princess choosing to cycle to class. Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's 13-year-old daughter was pictured leaving her home in Wassenaar, an affluent suburb of The Hague, to go to the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet school. Dressed down in jeans, a T-shirt and a hoodie, Alexia smiled for photographers and gave a wave as she left her family home, Villa Eikenhorst. She joins her older sister Princess Amalia, 14, who is also a student at the same school.

prince frederik and princess mary twins start school
Photo: © Rex

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark

Denmark's adorable twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine attended their first day of school last year. Doting parents Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark dropped off their children at Tranegård School in the Hellerup district of Copenhagen, where the twins started Grade O. They joined their older siblings Prince Christian and Princess Isabella, who also attend the same school.

With excited smiles and backpacks full of essentials, Vincent and Josephine set off from the palace, posing for photographers in the courtyard before their big day.

princess athena first day of school rex
Photo: © Rex

Princess Athena of Denmark

Just days before, their cousin Princess Athena also started school. Princess Marie of Denmark's daughter started her first day at Joseph Sisters' School in Ordrup, Copenhagen. The little girl, dressed in a pretty pink dress, gave her mum a big hug as they prepared to drive to the school.

princess isabella starts school getty
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Isabella of Denmark

Four years before her twin siblings in 2013, Princess Isabella was also standing in the palace forecourt, preparing to set off for her first day of lessons at Tranegård School. The young royal gave a wave and toothy grin at royal photographers as she left the palace with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary.

prince harry first day of school 1989
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William

The royal brothers scored an A+ for making a very memorable entrance at Wetherby School in 1989 in London. Harry, who was about to turn five, was starting his first day of school, while big brother William helped show him the ropes. The siblings looked adorable in matching shorts, blazers, caps and long socks. While William carried a backpack, Harry was kitted out with a soft cloth bag.

princess eugenie first day of school
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

While Princess Beatrice looked a little unsure about her first day of school in 1994, her sister Princess Eugenie was all smiles and eager to start her lessons. The royals' mum Sarah Ferguson took charge of the school bags, one of which had a 'Beatrice York' label printed on the front.

princess beatrice starts upton nursery
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter Princess Beatrice is seen arriving for lessons at Upton House Nursery School in Windsor in 1991.

princess leonor and sofia of spain start school
Photo: © Getty Images

Princesses Leonor and Sofia of Spain

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughters were like two peas in a pod as they arrived at Colegio Santa María de los Rosales in 2010. The royal sisters, who are only one year apart, sweetly held each other's hand as they started their first day at 'big school'.

princess estelle school
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Estelle of Sweden

Estelle, the future queen of Sweden, was her cheery self as she attended a photocall with her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel on her first day of pre-school in August 2014. Estelle was adorable with her hair pinned back, and a big broad smile on her face.

princess ingrid starts school
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Ingrid of Norway

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's daughter Ingrid skipped her way into her first day of classes at Janslokka Skole in August 2010.

princess ariana first day of school
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Ariane of the Netherlands

Princess Ariane had her big sisters Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia on hand to support her when she started school in 2011. The youngest of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's daughters was attending the Bloemcampschool in Wassenaar, The Hague, where her sisters were also enrolled.

princess amalia of the netherlands starts school
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands

And back in 2007, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's firstborn, Princess Amalia, showed no signs of nerves as she started her first day of school. The little girl gave her mum a huge hug before saying goodbye.

princess aiko starts school
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Aiko of Japan

Here, Princess Aiko of Japan is seen arriving for the welcoming ceremony for pupils enrolled at Gakushuin Kindergarten in Tokyo. Aiko, four, was brought to school by her parents Crown Princess Masako and Crown Prince Naruhito.

queen mathilde children start school
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth couldn't have looked any cuter as they arrived at school with their parents King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in 2006.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries