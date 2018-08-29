The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned from their summer holidays and kicked off their autumn schedule with a bang – attending a special gala performance of Hamilton in central London. Harry and Meghan, who were last seen in public nearly four weeks ago at their friend's wedding, looked incredibly excited as they arrived at Victoria Palace Theatre on Wednesday night to see the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production.
MORE: Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana in Hamilton outfit
Meghan, 37, dressed for the occasion in a black tuxedo mini dress by Canadian designer Judith & Charles, wearing her long raven locks up and accessorising with a simple clutch. The Duchess, who worked as an actress before joining the royal family, will have particularly enjoyed meeting the musical's cast and crew members, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the show's book, music and lyrics. The evening was held to raise awareness and funds for Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale.
Click through to see the best photos from Harry and Meghan's theatre date night…