All the best photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's theatre date at Hamilton

Photo: © Rex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned from their summer holidays and kicked off their autumn schedule with a bang – attending a special gala performance of Hamilton in central London. Harry and Meghan, who were last seen in public nearly four weeks ago at their friend's wedding, looked incredibly excited as they arrived at Victoria Palace Theatre on Wednesday night to see the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production.

Meghan, 37, dressed for the occasion in a black tuxedo mini dress by Canadian designer Judith & Charles, wearing her long raven locks up and accessorising with a simple clutch. The Duchess, who worked as an actress before joining the royal family, will have particularly enjoyed meeting the musical's cast and crew members, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the show's book, music and lyrics. The evening was held to raise awareness and funds for Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale.

Click through to see the best photos from Harry and Meghan's theatre date night…

Photo: © Rex

Harry and Meghan chatted to representatives from the Prince's charity Sentebale as well as cast and crew members from Hamilton.

Meghan looked relaxed and refreshed after her summer break, which saw her and Harry travel to Scotland to visit Prince Charles and the Queen, and to Lake Como to holiday with George and Amal Clooney. The Duchess showed off her ultra-cool style, wearing a black tuxedo mini dress by Judith & Charles.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 following his gap year to Lesotho two years previously. The charity supports the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

The royal couple looked like they were having a lot of fun as they sat in the audience. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Harry and Meghan appear to have loved watching the musical, which tells the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton – an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, and originally opened at the Public Theatre in New York in 2015.

