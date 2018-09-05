Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan joking and pulling goofy faces at The WellChild Awards - all the pictures!

Prince Harry clearly had a wonderful time meeting a group of inspirational children on Tuesday night, as he attended the annual WellChild Awards with his wife the Duchess of Sussex. The royal couple met the winners in a reception before the ceremony, before watching the awards – with Harry giving a moving speech, too. The Prince's natural affinity with youngsters clearly shone through in the snaps – since he was caught on a number of occasions laughing, playing and pulling some very goofy faces with the children!

The WellChild Awards celebrate the achievements of youngsters who are seriously ill, with Harry being a patron of the charity for many years. It was Meghan's first time at the event, though she clearly had a wonderful time meeting the children and their families, and hearing their moving stories.

harry-tie-silly

In one adorable moment, Harry met adorable Ruby Joslin-Smith – who couldn't resist playing with his tie! Not fazed, he began playing along and even pulled a mock face at the little girl.

harry-tie

Jacqui Burrows, who works as an expressive arts specialist at Riverside School, said: "Ruby was very excited to see Harry and Meghan.She was attracted by the dangling tie, she does have some vision impairment but could see the tie and just wanted to play."

harry-tongue

On another occasion, the newlywed Prince couldn't resist sticking his tongue out to a little boy in a wheelchair, who laughed and giggled just as much as Harry!

harry-balloon

Harry also tried his hand at balloon modelling with Poppy Slater, who won one of the Inspirational Young Person awards. The 13-year-old has Panenteric Crohns Disease – and despite constant tiredness and nausea she works hard in school and participates in many clubs.

harry-fist-bump

Fist bump! Prince Harry makes pals with some of the members of the children's choir from Riverside School, for pupils with special needs, based in St Mary Cray, Orpington - which also won an award.

meghan-bunny

We just love this adorable photograph of Meghan presenting a delighted Melissa Granger with a Peter Rabbit toy. Her 17-year-old big brother Jacob won the Most Caring Young Person Award for caring for Melissa, who has Angelman Syndrome.

harry-bunny

The adorable little girl reaches out to take the stuffed animal from Harry, who appears to be teasing her a little!

harry-meghan-wellchild

Harry crouches down to meet a smiling Matilda Booth, who has spina bifida and is paralysed from the chest down. In an adorable moment, the Prince made a 'pinky pledge' with the seven-year-old during the reception before the awards ceremony began, hooking his little finger around the girl's.

harry-stage-pa

Prince Harry shares a joke on stage with one of the winners, as Meghan can't contain her laughter – it certainly looks like the royal pair had the best time celebrating with the youngsters.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

