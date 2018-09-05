View Galleries
-
The Queen laughs and giggles with Prince Charles and Princess Anne as she returns to work - see all the fun pictures!
-
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch: all the photos of the new contestants and their dazzling outfits
-
Prince Louis' christening: all the best photos
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Prince Louis' christening on Monday, surrounded by the royal family including their children Prince...
-
David Hasselhoff, 66, marries long-term love Haley Roberts, 38, in romantic Italian ceremony
Congratulations are in order for David Hasselhoff, who has married his girlfriend of seven years, Haley Roberts, in a romantic ceremony in Italy,...
-
Royal wedding: the biggest absences at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their big day on Saturday, but there were more than a few notable absences at the wedding of the year. While...