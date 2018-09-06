Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan bring glamour to charity gala

Prince Harry and Meghan bring glamour to charity gala - all the pictures
Prince Harry and Meghan bring glamour to charity gala - all the pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for their second engagement of the week on Thursday, leading guests at 100 Days to Peace, a gala music evening marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, hosted at Central Hall Westminster. The couple turned heads upon their arrival at the charity gala, with Meghan dressed to impress in a navy Jason Wu shift dress, following on from the power Altuzarra suit she wore at the WellChild awards on Tuesday.

Harry, meanwhile, wore a smart suit and held hands with his wife as they arrived at the event. The one-off concert was an evening of music and reflection in aid of three charities working to support military veterans facing mental health challenges; Help for Heroes, Combat Stress and Heads Together - the campaign run by Prince Harry and Meghan alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As well as watching various performances from artists including Lesley Garrett, the Duke and Duchess took the opportunity to meet some of the performers and representatives from the three charities during a reception in the Presidents Room during an intermission in the show. Scroll through to see all of the best pictures from the evening...

Ever the gentlemen, Prince Harry helped his wife out of the car before taking her hand and leading her towards the entrance of the concert venue.

Meghan looked stylish as ever in a Jason Wu shift dress. The Duchess styled the ensemble with co-ordinating Aquazurra court shoes and a Christian Dior clutch bag. Her hair was styled down and loose, and she added smoky eye makeup and nude lipstick to complete the look.

The Duchess looked radiant, swapping her signature updo for loose curls. Meghan wore her hair in a side-parting and swept over her shoulder. Rosy cheeks, smoky eye makeup and a dab of highlighter added the perfect finishing touches to her glossy look.

Prince Harry and Meghan looked in good spirits as they arrived at the event, hosted at Central Hall Westminster. The Duke and Duchess didn't shy away from showing affection, and held hands as they walked from their car to the entrance. 

The Duke and Duchess chatted to a member of staff as they walked into the venue before taking their seats to watch the show. It was a special night for the pair, as the event was in aid of Heads Together, along with charities Help for Heroes and Combat Stress.

The royal couple ascended the staircase hand-in-hand as they prepared to take their seats for the show.

Prince Harry and Meghan joined the audience in standing for the national anthem before the show got underway. 

