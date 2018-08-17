Royalty and Statesmen

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's two-day royal wedding – all the touching details

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's two-day royal wedding – all the touching details
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's two-day royal wedding – all the touching details

princess eugenie jack brooksbank at party
Photo: © Getty Images

The royal wedding countdown is well and truly on! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day is just around the corner, and as their 12 October ceremony approaches, we're taking a look at all the new details that are being released every day. The latest reports claim the bride and groom will spread the celebrations over two days in Windsor, and if you thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was a star-studded affair, wait till you see Eugenie and Jack's guest list.

Where will Princess Eugenie's reception be held?

The Sunday Times has reported the Queen is hosting a wedding breakfast on the evening of 12 October after the church ceremony. This will be held at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The following day, it is thought that guests will be treated to an afternoon party, organised by A-list party planning firm, Bentleys Entertainment. An insider said there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides, as well as plenty of cocktails at the festival-themed bash.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Eugenie and Jack's wedding…

jack-brooksbank-and-princess-eugenie-at-pippa-middleton-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

What will Jack Brooksbank wear at the wedding?

All eyes will be trained on Princess Eugenie and her wedding dress, but the groom will also be making an extra effort with his attire. In early September, the couple were spotted visiting a very exclusive Savile Row tailor, where Jack is thought to be having his morning suit fitted and made. Huntsman, who have existed on the iconic London fashion street since 1919, has dressed everyone from Prince Harry to Colin Firth – even given a royal warrant by Queen Victoria back in 1888.

Huntsman's more recent rise to fame, however, came in the form of the blockbuster Kingsman films, which were in fact inspired by the tailors. Its website reads: "Huntsman served as the inspiration for Matthew Vaughn’s blockbuster movie Kingsman: The Secret Service. During an appointment with his cutter, Vaughn, taken by the history on display at 11 Savile Row, imagined moving beyond the walls of the fitting room, with the legendary premises acting as a smokescreen for his team of spies, the Kingsmen."

princess-eugenie-jack-brooksbank-engagement-photo
Photo: © PA

When is Princess Eugenie's wedding?

With the royal family's extremely busy individual schedules, nailing down a date that worked for everyone was no easy feat. In fact, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé had to move their wedding date so that Prince Harry and Meghan, who are set to travel to Australia for the Invictus Games and a tour Down Under in late October, will be able to make the nuptials.

The bride and groom decided on Friday 12 October – keeping with the royal tradition of marrying on a weekday. A statement from the palace was released a few days after the engagement announcement and read: "The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018."

st-georges-chapel
Photo: © Getty Images

Where is Princess Eugenie's wedding?

Eugenie and Jack have chosen to marry in Windsor, where the bride grew up. Royal fans will already recognise the venue of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle – it's the same place where Harry and Meghan said "I do" in May. And just like their cousins, Eugenie and Jack could share their first public kiss on the chapel's West Steps.

They will be the 11th pair to say "I do" in the historic building, joining Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex in 1999.

princess-eugenie-and-jack-attend-a-friends-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

How much will the wedding cost?

The latest is that the wedding security will cost an estimated £2m, with taxpayers footing the bill. Just like Harry and Meghan's wedding, extra police officers will be drafted in to guard the quaint town of Windsor. Eugenie and Jack will also take part in a carriage ride around the town, meaning that police and sniffer dogs will be deployed to search the route beforehand.

Harry's cousin announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Jack in January. The official announcement read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."

eugenie-wedding-sketch
Photo: © HELLO!

What wedding dress will Eugenie wear?

We won't know until the day what kind of dress Eugenie will wear, but here at HELLO! we asked seven designers to show us their visions for the Princess' gown. Ines di Santo predicts a stunning ballgown with a demure, high neckline and long sleeves (left), while Ben de Lisi (right) envisions a sweetheart neckline, a belted waist and three-quarter length sleeves. We can't wait to see what Eugenie wears!

windsor-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

Are the public allowed to attend?

The Queen's granddaughter has invited members of the public to share in her big day. A total of 1,200 guests will be given access to the grounds of Windsor Castle, from where they will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the ceremony and watch the bride and groom depart St George's Chapel as man and wife. Members of the public can apply for up to four tickets on the royal family's official website, www.royal.uk; those chosen will be notified in September by post. The application process is open until 8 August.

Other guests who have been invited to watch the wedding from the castle grounds include representatives of charities supported by Princess Eugenie and Jack, children from the local schools that Eugenie attended as a young girl, members of the Windsor community, residents of Windsor Castle and a number of royal household staff.

princess-beatrice-and-princess-eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images

Who is Princess Eugenie's maid of honour?

Nothing has been confirmed, but we would be very surprised if Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice, who she is incredibly close to, has not already been asked.

princess-charlotte-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

Who are Princess Eugenie's bridesmaids and pageboys?

Details of Eugenie's bridal party won't be revealed until nearer the day, although it has been reported that Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's five-year-old daughter Teddy, and Maud Windsor, the four-year-old daughter of Lord Fredrick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman, will all act as bridesmaids. The four-year-old son of Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe is also among those thought to be a pageboy.

cressida-bonas-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

Which royals and celebrity guests will attend?

The guest list is usually kept under wraps until the big day, but members of the royal family are all expected to attend, including Eugenie's grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip. Her proud parents the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, who remain very good friends despite their divorce, will be top of the guest list, as will Eugenie's cousins, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan. Zara and Mike Tindall are also expected to make up the royal party, as are Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn.

There will also be a few famous faces in the congregation. Fans can hope to see Eugenie's close friend Cressida Bonas, who used to date Prince Harry, and singers Ed Sheeran, James Blunt and Ellie Goulding, who all mix in royal circles. Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are also expected to share some of the spotlight, alongside their daughter Teddy who is a rumoured bridesmaid.

George and Amal Clooney are also rumoured to be attending their second royal wedding of the year, following their appearance at Harry and Meghan's nuptials in May. Jack is a UK ambassador for George's tequila company, Casamigos Tequila, which the actor has since sold – so it's possible that the Clooneys are also on the guest list.

meghan-markle-carriage-procession
Photo: © Getty Images

Will the bride and groom take part in a carriage ride?

Eugenie and Jack will follow in the footsteps of many royal couples before them and take part in a carriage ride after the ceremony. The short carriage procession will take them from Castle Hill and along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate.

meghan-markle-wedding-ring
Photo: © Getty Images

The wedding ring

Jack popped the question with a stunning ring that is almost identical to Eugenie's mother's engagement ring. The exquisite jewel features a unique padparadscha sapphire surrounded by ten brilliant-cut diamonds and two pear-cut diamonds. We won't see Eugenie's wedding ring until the day, but it will most likely follow in royal tradition and be made of Welsh gold. The royal family have used pure Welsh gold to create their wedding bands since 1923 – a tradition started by the Queen Mother.

The gold is particularly rare and originates from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales, which is no longer in operation. On the website for Clogau jewellers, which sells jewellery containing the same Welsh gold used in royal weddings bands, the retailer offers a range of aptly named 'Windsor' wedding rings. Prices range from £360 to £1,320.

princess-eugenie-as-bridesmaid
Photo: © Getty Images

What bouquet will Princess Eugenie have?

Again, we won't know until the day what flowers Eugenie has chosen to carry down the aisle. But there is one royal tradition she may follow – having at least one sprig of myrtle in her bouquet. The custom dates back to 1840, when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert. Myrtle, the emblem of matrimony, symbolises love and hope.

Like many royal brides before her, such as the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, Eugenie may also choose to lay her bouquet on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey – a tradition that began with the Queen Mother.

Here, Beatrice and Eugenie are pictured as young bridesmaids - aww!

princess-eugenie-and-jack-countryside
Photo: © Instagram

The wedding will be anti-plastic

Speaking in the September issue of British Vogue, Eugenie revealed: "My whole house is anti-plastic now, and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well." During the chat, she also revealed that the wedding-planning process has been a little daunting at times. "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters," she said.

