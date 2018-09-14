It's hard to believe that Prince Harry has been charming the nation for 34 years with his cheeky humour and free spirit. The royal has won fans the world over and has had an eventful life – undergoing two tours in Afghanistan and putting the Firm's needs before his own. But his past year has been the most exciting, perhaps.
In his 33rd year, Harry announced his engagement to his actress fiancée Meghan Markle and went on to marry the former Suits star in a spectacular royal wedding in May 2018. The couple are now enjoying their first few months of marital bliss and are preparing to undertake their first long-haul tour overseas to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga this autumn.
Let's take a look at the key moments in Harry's life as he turns 34 this weekend…
Prince Henry Charles Albert David Windsor, the second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, was born on 15 September 1984.