Prince Harry, who celebrates his 34th birthday on Saturday 15 September, has said he'll always have a childish streak. While his fun-loving nature has been tempered by the sense of responsibility he's acquired through his military career, and his sense of duty to the Firm, the Queen's grandson still delights in pranks.
Her Majesty regards this as an asset, perhaps seeing echoes of Prince Philip's penchant for jokes. And the Queen has no hesitation in asking Harry to undertake engagements on her behalf, often sending him on tour to nations where his informal style will go down well.
From joking about his brother Prince William's hairline, to making jibes at the press, Harry has had the nation in stitches for years. Let's take a look a some of his funniest moments…
The youngster took his mother Princess Diana by surprise when he stuck out his tongue at the Queen's official birthday, Trooping the Colour, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a child.