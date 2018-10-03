Highlights from Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's tour of France - see pictures

...
Highlights from Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's tour of France - see pictures
You're reading

Highlights from Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's tour of France - see pictures

1/7
Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit their namesake county Sussex – live updates
the countess of wessex dinner france
Photo: © Rex

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have been delighting royal fans in France this week. The royal couple have embarked on a three-day tour of the country to support Prince Philip's International Award Foundation. On Monday, the pair were treated to a lavish dinner at Le Cercle de l'Union Interalliee, a private dining club based at the Hôtel Perrinet de Jars. Sophie, 53, wore a simple black button-down top, and accessorised it with a fabulous metallic-pleated skirt in a shimmering silver by her favourite designer - Emilia Wickstead. [pictured]

MORE: See how the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary!

Earlier on in the day, Prince Edward and Sophie visited the Royal Tennis Court in Versailles. There's no denying that the royals are fans of the sport - they were first introduced to each other at a tennis match in 1993, before tying the knot at Windsor Castle six years later on 19 June 1999. At the tour, Prince Edward was given the chance to show off his skills before they were shown around the expansive sports hall, which is situated close to the Palace of Versailles.

the countess of wessex france crowds
Photo: © Rex

At the start of the day, Sophie greeted crowds outside the Notre Dame de Grand Champ lycee School in Paris.

the countess of wessex plaque
Photo: © Rex

The royal couple looked in high spirits at they unveiled a plaque at the Notre Dame de Grand Champ lycee School.

versailles the countess of wessex
Photo: © Rex

Prince Edward and Sophie were then treated to a grand tour of the iconic palace itself, which was once the home to King Louis XIV. They posed for pictures inside the hall of mirrors, this was where the Treaty of Versailles was signed in 1919 to end the First World War.

the countess of wessex arrow
Photo: © PA

On Tuesday, the royals tried their hand at archery at INSEP (National Institute of Sport) - a training centre for athletes.

the countess of wessex camera france
Photo: © Getty Images

Moments later, Sophie tested a Spotting Scope at the centre during their visit. She looked lovely wearing a pair of black tailored trousers, a ruffle top and a full-length, navy blue cashmere coat.

the countess of wessex paralympics france
Photo: © PA

The couple posed with French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and INSEP Director Ghani Yallouz. They were also joined with members of the France Paralympic team.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries