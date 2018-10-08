Every royal wedding has its perfect princess bride wearing a one-of-a-kind fairytale gown – but what truly adds the dream finishing touch is a stunning tiara. As Princess Eugenie prepares to wed Jack Brooksbank on Friday, let's take a look at previous royal brides and the sparkling headpieces – from antique royal heirlooms to never-before-seen gifts – that they've chosen to wear on their magical day, starting with...
Meghan Markle
As the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry on 19 May 2018 in St George's Chapel, Windsor, she donned the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara, on loan from the Queen and very rarely worn. The heirloom diamond and platinum piece was made in 1932, with the ten-diamond centre brooch dating from 1893. The brooch was originally a gift from the County of Lincoln to the then-Princess when she married Prince George, Duke of York in 1893. The bandeau and the brooch were bequeathed by Queen Mary to Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.