All the adorable baby gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received on royal tour

...
All the adorable baby gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received on royal tour
You're reading

All the adorable baby gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received on royal tour

1/9
Next

Prince William and Kate host surprise reception at Kensington Palace - exclusive details
meghan markle giraffe toy
Photo: © Getty Images

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their baby news on Monday, fans have been rushing out to give the couple some very sweet baby-related gifts. The Duke and Duchess are usually handed cards, photos and beautiful bouquets of flowers during walkabouts, but this week we've seen a flurry of baby presents passed over the barriers.

Meghan, 37, is thought to be around four months pregnant and she's been showing off her growing baby bump in a number of stylish outfits. She recently admitted she is "pretty well" but is suffering a bit from tiredness. Nevertheless, the Duchess has been thrilled to meet locals during her first long-haul royal tour. See what she's been given, starting with…

The mum-to-be cooed as she was given a Skip Hop Giraffe Safari plush toy. Meghan smiled broadly and thanked well wishers as she cuddled the toy, which retails for £14 online.

MORE: Harry just revealed one of his favourite baby names

meghan markle grandma wombat book
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess flicked through Grandma Wombat, a book by Jackie French. According to the description online, "She eats. She sleeps. She scratches. And like all grandmas, she thinks her grandson is the best-behaved baby ever. But this baby wombat has other ideas..." It continues: "This delightfully funny book celebrates the love and joy that being a grandma can bring." Perhaps a gift for Meghan's mum Doria Ragland?

meghan markle baby sleep book
Photo: © Getty Images

One of the most practical gifts she received was a parenting book by Tizzie Hall - Save our Sleep. Meghan was presented with the new edition of the book, which teaches parents about sleeping routines and how their babies (and themselves!) can get some shut eye. The book retails on Tizzie's official website for £18.

meghan markle enchanting angels toy
Photo: © Getty Images

So soft and cuddly! Meghan was completely bowled over by her Enchanting Angels bear. The Australian brand sells gift boxes starting from £70.

meghan markle given toy kangaroo
Photo: © Getty Images

One of the first gifts they received in Australia was – not surprisingly – a toy kangaroo. But this kangaroo also had a little Joey. "Our first baby gift!" said an excited Meghan.

prince harry ugg boots australia
Photo: © Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was given a tiny pair of Ugg boots. "These are awesome," he said.

meghan markle possum toy
Photo: © Getty Images

In a nod to their host country, Harry and Meghan were also given a very cute £7 gift set - a possum toy named Hush and book called Possum Magic, which tells the story of Hush and Grandma Poss. It has been voted by booksellers as Australia's best-selling children's picture book.

meghan markle baby gro
Photo: © Getty Images

A gift that Meghan would definitely approve of! This adorable pink growsuit is made by purebaby, an Aussie organic brand that sells growsuits from £24. Mum-of-two Miranda Kerr is a fan.

meghan markle prince harry melbourne football shirts
Photo: © Twitter

Despite being a fan of rugby more than football, Harry was happy to receive a complete kit from Melbourne Football Club. The couple were given personalised football shirts, including one for Baby Sussex, plus caps and scarves.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries