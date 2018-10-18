Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their baby news on Monday, fans have been rushing out to give the couple some very sweet baby-related gifts. The Duke and Duchess are usually handed cards, photos and beautiful bouquets of flowers during walkabouts, but this week we've seen a flurry of baby presents passed over the barriers.
Meghan, 37, is thought to be around four months pregnant and she's been showing off her growing baby bump in a number of stylish outfits. She recently admitted she is "pretty well" but is suffering a bit from tiredness. Nevertheless, the Duchess has been thrilled to meet locals during her first long-haul royal tour. See what she's been given, starting with…
The mum-to-be cooed as she was given a Skip Hop Giraffe Safari plush toy. Meghan smiled broadly and thanked well wishers as she cuddled the toy, which retails for £14 online.
