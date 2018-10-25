All the pictures from day ten of the royal tour - Meghan's fashion mishap to the pair meeting the King and Queen of Tonga

Prince Harry and Meghan in Fiji
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan had a hugely busy day on Thursday during their royal tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand! On Thursday morning, the pair touched down in Nadi, Western Fiji, where they were greeted to a very colourful welcome ceremony at the airport. The Duchess of Sussex looked as stylish as ever for the engagement, and wore a forest green shift dress by Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu, which she teamed with black suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, accessoring with gold drop earrings and a black clutch bag.

During the engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan unveiled a new statue which commemorated British-Fijian soldier Sergent Talaisai Labalaba, who lost his life in the 1972 Battle of Mirbat. The royal couple were also joined by the President of Fiji, as well as senior representatives from the government and Armed Forces, while locals gathered around hoping to catch a glimpse of them.

Meghan and Harry at event in Fiji
Photo: © Getty Images

During the engagement, the Duke of Cambridge drank Kava, made from powdered yagona root. Since it is a mild sedative, pregnant Meghan didn't try the traditional drink, but smiled as her husband drank after calling out 'Bula!' then clapping three times as per Fjian tradition. 

Prince Harry also gave a speech during the unveiling of the Labalaba Statue. He said: "My grandparents have visited a number of times and Your Majesties have been frequent visitors to see my family over the years. We have a strong bond as members of the Commonwealth; we share so much history - and common values." 

Meghan and Harry arrive in Tonga
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Tonga on Thursday, and of course the occasion needed an outfit change! The stunning royal honoured the country's flag in a block red Self-Portrait dress which was altered into a mini length especially for Meghan. Meanwhile, Prince Harry wore a light linen suit, and the pair held hands as they were greeted by officials. 

Meghan Markle's return label
Photo: © Getty Images

Uh oh! The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning as she arrived in Tonga on Thursday for the next leg of her royal tour – but some eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that she'd made a small mistake with her outfit, by accidentally leaving the return label in her Self-Portrait dress. The designer's card could be seen attached from inside the skirt of her dress, hanging just beneath the hem. 

Meghan Markle's Tonga look
Photo: © Rex

The Duchess looked incredible during her first official engagement in Tonga as she arrived at Consular House in central Nuku'alofa for a private audience with His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau-u. Meghan, who is expecting her first child, was radiant in a floor-length white gown by New York designer Theia.

Meghan Markle in white dress in Tonga
Photo: © Rex

Meghan's gorgeous dress featured sparkling shoulder details, and the former actress teamed it with a stunning ring from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's collection - which looks to be the same aquamarine piece she wore for her royal wedding reception. The Duke and Duchess looked quite the glamorous couple as they arrived at the welcome event.

