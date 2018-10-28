On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Sydney for Wellington for another action-packed day. After touching down in New Zealand, all eyes were on Meghan – who had changed outfits since her flight. Dressed in a steal-worthy maternity dress by high-street favourite ASOS, Meghan looked happy and relaxed after the flight. Harry and Meghan were met on arrival by the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and they congratulated a number of Invictus Games competitors who had been on their plane.
MORE: Meghan Markle wears Hugo Boss as she leaves Australia for New Zealand
Next up was a traditional welcome ceremony at Government House, attended by Dame Patsy Reddy and school children, before going to Pukeahu National War Memorial Park to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. In the grounds of the war memorial, hundreds of wellwishers gathered to catch a glimpse of the couple. Many royal fans lucky enough to meet Harry and Meghan in person presented the parents-to-be with presents, including toys for their unborn child.
READ: Meghan Markle wows in sustainable fashion label during first day in New Zealand
Meghan was even gifted with a flower brooch made by ten-year-old budding fashion designer Alexandra MacKay, and took time asking the youngster how she had made it. The busy day ended with a reception held in honour of the 125th anniversary of the woman's vote, in which New Zealand was the first country to do so. Meghan, an advocate for women's rights, delivered a short speech during the evening.
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.