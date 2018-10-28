Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive more baby gifts on first day in New Zealand – all the best photos from day

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Sydney for Wellington for another action-packed day. After touching down in New Zealand, all eyes were on Meghan – who had changed outfits since her flight. Dressed in a steal-worthy maternity dress by high-street favourite ASOS, Meghan looked happy and relaxed after the flight. Harry and Meghan were met on arrival by the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and they congratulated a number of Invictus Games competitors who had been on their plane.

Next up was a traditional welcome ceremony at Government House, attended by Dame Patsy Reddy and school children, before going to Pukeahu National War Memorial Park to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. In the grounds of the war memorial, hundreds of wellwishers gathered to catch a glimpse of the couple. Many royal fans lucky enough to meet Harry and Meghan in person presented the parents-to-be with presents, including toys for their unborn child.

Meghan was even gifted with a flower brooch made by ten-year-old budding fashion designer Alexandra MacKay, and took time asking the youngster how she had made it. The busy day ended with a reception held in honour of the 125th anniversary of the woman's vote, in which New Zealand was the first country to do so. Meghan, an advocate for women's rights, delivered a short speech during the evening.

Prince Harry inspected the Honour Guard during the official welcome ceremony in Wellington, New Zealand on Sunday. The royal couple arrived there in the afternoon, where another busy day of activities awaited. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recieved hongis at the official welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, on the first day of their royal tour in New Zealand.

Meghan performed a hongi at a traditional welcome reception held on the grounds at Government House on Sunday. The Duchess looked stylish dressed in a Karen Walker trench coat and an ASOS maternity dress, which cost just £35. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid their respects at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, where they observed a minutes silence. The royal couple also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

Dad-to-be Prince Harry was delighted when a wellwisher in the crowds gifted him with a Buzzy Bee - a popular toy from New Zealand - which Harry held in celebration after it was passed down through the rows of crowds. Prince William famously played with the toy during Prince Charles and Princess Diana's visit to the country in 1983.

Meghan Markle recieved a beautiful rose brooch by ten-year-old budding fashion designer Alexandra MacKay. The Duchess pinned it onto her jacket straight away, and took time asking the youngster how it had been made. This delighted Alexandra, who said: "I want to be a fashion designer when I grow up - this is a good start."

Crowds gathered in Wellington in the hope of getting the chance to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their first day in New Zealand. Lots handmade posters were seen around the city, and many of those lucky enough to talk to the royal couple had even taken along gifts for them.

In the evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made outfit changes as they attended a special reception at Government House, which was attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as well as leader of the opposition Simon Bridges.

The action-packed day ended with a state reception at Government house, which celebrated 125 years since women were able to vote. New Zealand was the first country to allow the vote, and Meghan – who wore a gorgeous gown by sustainable fashion label Gabriela Hearst – gave a short speech during the evening.

