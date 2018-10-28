Prince Harry and Meghan Markle charm crowds on second day of New Zealand visit - best photos

prince harry meghan wellington
Photo: © PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex once again left royal well-wishes in awe during their second day of their New Zealand tour. On Monday, the parents-to-be looked picture perfect as they arrived at the Maranui Cafe in Wellington for their first engagement of the day on Monday morning. Meghan - who is expecting her first child - nailed the off-duty chic look with aplomb. She wore a black pair of Outland jeans, a matching Jac and Jack top with a seaweed green trench coat by Club Monaco (worth £232.23) and black suede ankle boots.

MORE: Meghan Markle keeps it chic in green Club Monaco trench during local meet-and-greet in Wellington

The royal couple, who are almost coming to the end of their whirlwind 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, spoke to young locals who are involved in a range of mental health initiatives in the city. They highlighted the importance of education in mental health whilst indulging in some cupcakes and hot beverages.

meghan markle style wellington
Photo: © Getty Images

Walking hand-in-hand, the lovebirds appeared to be in great spirits ahead of their first engagement. The couple are expecting their first child together in Spring 2019.

harry meghan cafe chat
Photo: © Getty Images

The royal couple happily chatted away about mental health projects and how they are having a positive contribution on young people in New Zealand.

harry meghan crowds

Hundreds of royal fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

harry and meghan wave children
Photo: © Rex

Ten pupils from nearby Houghton Valley School got the chance to meet the royals as they left the cafe, shaking their hands as one of children handed Meghan flowers.

meghan markle child wellington
Photo: © PA

The former actress made sure she spoke to the child called Joe Young, during their meeting with young people in the mental health sector at the Wellington Cafe.

prince harry meghan speak child

The Duchess knelt down and touched his hand before the Duke went in to tickle Joe's stomach.

duke duchess sussex helicopter
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seen at the military terminal where they boarded a helicopter which took them to Abel Tasman National Park in Wellington.

