Welly-wanging, heartfelt chats and a final formal reception – best pictures from Meghan and Harry's penultimate day in New Zealand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's epic overseas royal tour is finally coming to a close, as the couple enjoyed their penultimate day in New Zealand on Tuesday. The packed schedule saw Meghan and Harry dedicate an area of native bush in Redvale, North Shore to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, visit New Zealand children's charity Pillars and take part in a public walkabout along the Viaduct Harbour, as well as joining youngsters in a fun 'welly-wanging' contest!

Later, the royal couple joined New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern for a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum. The guests predominantly included young people who are making significant contributions to the wellbeing of their communities – who the Duke and Duchess looked thrilled to meet and chat with. The evening event also saw cultural performances and entertainment by members of the Pasifika community living in Auckland. Scroll down to see all the best photographs from the day…

Adorable Prince Harry helps his wife avoid the mud as they arrive at Redvale, North Shore to unveil the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy in the area. Meghan wore a smart Karen Walker blazer, J Crew jeans and wellies, though she later changed into a waterproof jacket to protect her from the rain.

The couple unveil the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, dedicating a 20-hectare area of native bush to her global campaign.

At one point during a presentation, Meghan looked particularly captivated by something!

More gifts for the parents-to-be! This time, it was a sweet pair of Wellington boots for baby Sussex, which was certainly fitting for the day's weather forecast.

We love this shot of Prince Harry having fun with one youngster as he and Meghan helped them plant a tree at the site - though Meghan seems to be doing most of the hard work!

...but it looks like she had just as much fun, since she couldn't help but giggle as she helped plant the sapling.

Next up was a 'welly-wanging' contest! The pair were very impressed by the youngsters' skills, as they showed them the technique before they had a go themselves.

When it was her turn, Meghan was a great sport as she tossed the pink polka-dot welly into the air.

A closer look at Meghan's smart Karen Walker (a New Zealand designer also loved by the Duchess of Cambridge) jacket - and her beauty look for the morning. She chose a chic ponytail and natural makeup for the outdoor event.

The royal couple arrive at Pillars, a New Zealand charity that supports children who have a parent in prison by providing special mentoring schemes. Meghan changed into a dress by Brandon Maxwell and wore a Burberry trench coat for the occasion.

Meghan is greeted by a little girl at Pillars who had sweetly dressed up for the Duchess in her own princess dress. Aw!

The Duchess presented Pillars awards to four young people who have achieved remarkable academic and sporting feats against the odds. At the Auckland charity, the couple were able to see how one of their wedding presents has been put to good use - since a £2,500 grant was given to the cause by New Zealanders on behalf of them for their wedding in May.

The royal couple also enjoyed a public walkabout along the Viaduct Harbour, meeting plenty of fans and well-wishers.

Meghan showed off her sweet baby bump once again, often cradling it as she walked along with her husband.

What an adorable snap of Meghan receiving a sweet baby gift from one little girl, who wore a knitted crown, during the walkabout.

Beforehand, Harry had adorably got down to the ground to speak to the little girl, before calling his wife over to receive her gift.

He was also heard giving heartfelt advice to another youngster in the crowd, who had recently lost his mother. Six-year-old Otia Nante's grandmother told reporters: "Harry just said 'everything will be fine, you will grow up to be strong and positive'."

Stunning Meghan arrives at an evening reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, wowing royal-watchers by recycling a very special outfit! The Duchess chose to wear the same dress she wore to her first-ever event with Prince Harry - her Antonio Berardi double-breasted midi dress, teamed with nude Aquazzura heels.

Prince Harry looked equally smart in a matching navy blue suit, which he teamed with an open-collar white shirt and suede shoes.

Meghan and Harry looked to be deep in conversation with the young guests at the event! We wonder what the Duchess is saying...

The couple also enjoyed a traditional dance performance during the reception.

