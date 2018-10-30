Prince William and Kate Middleton brave the cold during Essex visit - all the photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton brave the cold during Essex visit - all the photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton brave the cold during Essex visit - all the photos

kate middleton coach core look
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge braved the sudden winter chill as they attended an engagement at the Royal Foundation's Coach Core programme in Essex, on Tuesday. They met with new apprentices to learn about the Basildon-based scheme, which has been running for nearly three years. The pair, who are huge fans of sports themselves, took part in coaching sessions, in a bid to highlight the importance of engaging the local community to get involved in sport.

MORE: Kate Middleton stuns in grey Smythe blazer and skinny jeans during visit to Essex

Kate, 36, was dressed perfectly in a smart casual look, which consisted of a smart checked blazer and a pair of black skinny jeans, finished off with her trusty Aquatalia 'Fallon' Chelsea boots. She accessorised with a pair of Kiki classic white topaz and diamond cushion drop earrings. With her brunette tresses worn loose in glossy waves, Kate stuck to her trademark beauty look of lightly smokey eyes and natural-toned lips. Meanwhile, Prince William also cut a casual figure by wearing a pale blue jumper and navy chinos.

kate middleton essex look
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess has gradually been taking on more engagements since the birth of her third child. Kate, who gave birth to Prince Louis in April, returned from maternity leave earlier this month. Last spring, the palace confirmed that Kate will continue to support her patronages and charities, but her priority would be to look after her three young children: Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and six-month-old baby Louis.

prince william and kate visit essex
Photo: © Getty Images

The royal couple appeared to be delighted as they happily waved at well-wishers, who gathered to catch a glimpse of them.

prince william meets essex royal fans
Photo: © Getty Images

William, 36, stopped to speak with young royal fan, who waited outside Basildon Sporting Centre.

kate middleton smiling essex
Photo: © Getty Images

A delighted Kate spent time chatting with members of the public.

kate middleton playing tennis essex

An avid tennis fan, the Duchess showed off her sporty skills as she played with some children inside.

kate middleton hugs royal fan
Photo: © Getty Images

The mum-of-three seen hugging a graduate from the Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme.

kate plays boccia
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate burst into laughter as she played boccia with a participant.

prince william children essex
Photo: © Getty Images

William, 36, paused to speak with a young group during the active visit.

kate middleton given flowers
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge looked pleased to be handed a bouquet of flowers.

kate middleton william flowers
Photo: © Getty Images

The royals appeared to be in great spirits as they left the venue.

