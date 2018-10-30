The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge braved the sudden winter chill as they attended an engagement at the Royal Foundation's Coach Core programme in Essex, on Tuesday. They met with new apprentices to learn about the Basildon-based scheme, which has been running for nearly three years. The pair, who are huge fans of sports themselves, took part in coaching sessions, in a bid to highlight the importance of engaging the local community to get involved in sport.
Kate, 36, was dressed perfectly in a smart casual look, which consisted of a smart checked blazer and a pair of black skinny jeans, finished off with her trusty Aquatalia 'Fallon' Chelsea boots. She accessorised with a pair of Kiki classic white topaz and diamond cushion drop earrings. With her brunette tresses worn loose in glossy waves, Kate stuck to her trademark beauty look of lightly smokey eyes and natural-toned lips. Meanwhile, Prince William also cut a casual figure by wearing a pale blue jumper and navy chinos.