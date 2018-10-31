Kate Middleton learns about her family on poignant visit to Imperial War Museum – live updates

The Duchess of Cambridge has paid a very poignant visit to the Imperial War Museum in London, where she learnt about her ancestors who fought and died in the First World War. Kate, who was visiting ahead of Armistice Day, looked lovely in a blue dress and proudly pinned a red poppy brooch to her chest.
Shortly after arriving, Kate was shown the beautiful poppy installation at the museum entrance. Once inside, she viewed letters relating to the three brothers of her great-grandmother. They are stored in the museum's Documents Archive and provide a fascinating insight into life in the trenches.
Kate's great-great-grandfather Francis Martineau Lupton had five children. His three sons Francis, Maurice and Lionel were all killed in action while serving during the First World War. The eldest, Major Francis, served with the 8th Battalion West Yorkshire Regiment and was killed by a bomb in 1917 aged 31. Lionel, the youngest, was killed in action only a year earlier aged 24. Maurice also spent time in the trenches, occasionally meeting with his younger brother, Lionel. Maurice was the first family casualty of the war and was killed by a sniper in 1915 aged 28.